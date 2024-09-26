Emeryville Planning Commission Aug. 2024 Recap: Homeless Navigation Center; Powell St. Plaza Signage; ADU Ordinance Amendments

A quorum of five Planning Commissioners were present at the August 22nd meeting with two public hearings and a study session on the agenda. These items included the use of the city property at 4300 San Pablo Ave as a homeless navigation center, an update to the ADU ordinance and a master sign program at the Powell Street Plaza shopping center.

Election of Chair & Vice Chair

The first order of business for the meeting was the election of a Commission Chair and Vice Chair. Traditionally, the member with the most seniority is elected Chair on the commission—although this is by no means a binding requirement.



After a brief pause, Comr. Jordan Wax announced that he would “stand for chair.” Current Chair Rod Henmi seemed a bit taken aback by this, asking if Comr. Wax was nominating himself. After confirmation, Comr. Martinez made the official motion recommending Henmi as Vice Chair. Comr. Chafe seconded and the subsequent vote was unanimous.

Development Director’s Report

The City of Emeryville’s Master Fee Schedule has been amended to include a tobacco retailer license fee as part of the new ordinance requiring licenses for tobacco retailers. You may recall that back in April of this year, the City passed a law requiring tobacco retailers within the limits to acquire a Tobacco Retailer License (TRL) in order to continue or begin sale of tobacco. The city ordinance variously impacts a number of tobacco products—everything from package sizes, pricing, to flavor restrictions.

Praise for recent ribbon cutting for the Quiet Zone project completion helmed by City Council Member John Bauters

is holding public hearings for their realign project meant to propose implementation of service changes. to provide comment before the AC Transit Board of Directors decides on major changes to bus lines in October 2024. All commissioners and members of the public were invited to take a look at concept proposals for the 40th Streetscape Improvement Project Public Art. It is being moved to the next step of design development and eventually construction. The survey to vote has as of the current date, closed.

Community Development Director Chad Smalley asked that the action minutes from June 27th 2024 be put through to continuance for the next planning committee meeting due to a clerical error.

Temporary Relocation – STAIR Navigation Center (Public Hearing)

Likely the most significant item on the agenda was the temporary relocation of the Berkeley STAIR navigation center, a local homeless advocacy rapid rehousing arm of the Bay Area Community Services (BACS). STAIR’s main focus is temporary and permanent housing for homeless and mentally ill adults with ancillary support services. BACS is a well-known pioneer agency of this type of community service, having existed since 1953.

Before the presentation, Comr. Martinez recused herself citing her residential proximity to the proposed site.

The site at 4300 San Pablo Avenue, a cluster of connected “portables” previously used by The Emeryville Recreation Department, has most recently been used as a temporary shelter for families and is currently being operated as a Women’s shelter operated by Insight Housing. Insight Housing was slated to vacate the site in late August.

The site is eventually slated for a 68-unit “Intergeneration” affordable housing protect awarded to EAH Housing. EAH is currently in its phase of funding acquisition for the project and will not likely break ground before the end of 2025.

In the interim, BACS is seeking to use the site for a four-month period while their future permanent Berkeley site undergoes construction.

The shelter would operate 24-hours per day with staff on site at all times with up to 45 participants under their guidance at any given time. On-site supportive services are provided for the shelter residents with up to 28 unhoused community members supported at the site. A specific point was made that no lines or waiting take place outside the facility—this last part makes it seem unfriendly to the homeless, yet considerate of neighbors to the project.

No major construction work is being proposed on the building. The shelter would adapt the same site layout the women’s shelter currently uses, including existing portables and the shower trailer. It would make use of meal delivery and laundry service for bedding and towels at the loading zone on 43rd street already being used. Zoning would remain the same. The proposal was recommended due to strong compatibility and alignment with existing use.

A brief presentation of BACS program and goals was provided by Director of Housing Jimisha Baker.

Following the presentation, Commissioner’s were provided some clarifications. there were no public comments made on the item.

Comr. Henmi concurred support for the project, although he expressed concern that no community meeting was held prior to their meeting. City Planning Manager Miroo Desai clarified that the previous community meeting held prior to its initial use as a shelter qualified and an additional meeting was not required for approval of this conditional use permit application.

“This is certainly necessary work especially with everything that has happened recently at the federal and state level.”

The other three commissioners expressed support and need for shelter in light of the ongoing struggles with street homelessness and encampments. “This is certainly necessary work especially with everything that has happened recently at the federal and state level,” summarized Chair Wax likely referring to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing municipalities to more aggressively dismantle these encampments.

Comr. Chafe made a motion to approve a conditional use permit for use of the facility which passed unanimously.

2-story ADU in Emeryville (Photo: Agafonov Architectural Studio).

Update to Accessory Dwelling Units Ordinance (Public Hearing)

Also on the agenda were some small updates to the Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) ordinance. The amendments for the ADU parameters will now allow for a height restriction range of 30-20 ft for detached ADUs and 30-25 ft for attached ADUs.

The previous resolution adopted had a strict maximum height requirement of 20 ft for detached ADUs and 25 ft for attached ADUs.

The other amendment allows for common open space or private open space categorizations for each ADU rather than a simple 200-square foot common open space. Findings for proposed changes show consistentcy with the General Plan as well as public health, safety, and welfare of Emeryville. Staff recommended that these proposed amendments be adopted.

“I wanted to thank this resident Alla Aganof who brought these comments up because it’s to the service of the city and frankly, I regret that I didn’t myself catch the height reduction.”

Vice Comr. Henmi gave a show of support and acknowledged local resident and architect, Alla Aganof, who made the suggestion so as to not inhibit two-story units with sloping roofs. Henmi expressed regret for not previously including the recommendation and avowed closer scrutiny for things of this nature in the future. “I wanted to thank this resident Alla Aganof who brought these comments up because it’s to the service of the city and frankly, I regret that I didn’t myself catch the height reduction.”

Comr. Martinez commented on a general approach for ADU regulations as being intended as less restrictive rather than more so, and commended a policy of expansion in light of the housing crisis at the in sights of government at every level.

There were no public comments made on the item. The ordinance amendment was unanimously approved by the commission.

Powell Street Plaza Master Sign Program (Study Session)

Next, the commission reviewed a sign permit application for the The Powell Street Plaza shopping center. The 1980s built, car-centric Powell Street Plaza is the 25-tenant shopping center anchored by Trader Joe’s and Ross and managed by Regency Centers.

The presentation for the signage program was made by Ted Luthin of Ross + Luthin Creative.

Freeway-facing signs were last approved in 1991. These are currently inconsistent, and in some cases missing records from the previous Master Sign Program (MSP). There is a present need for streamlining, standardizing and formalizing the Plaza’s system of signage into coherence and improved traffic management.

The proposed project aims to supersede the previous inconsistent sign program sources to formalize the existing signage under the MSP (Master Sign Program). The new program would standardize a number of requirements such as lighting and dimensions while not making any restrictions in terms of content. Specifications for site signage and tenant signage such as wall signs would be established—also business frontage signage, directional signage, freeway-facing signage, and tower signage of various kinds.

The commission was generally receptive to the document with some small recommendations made by Comr. Henmi.

“I want to make sure the sign program we approve protects the line-of-site so that it’s easy to see pedestrians especially people using wheelchairs that use that crosswalk to access a curb cut to get to Trader Joe’s.”

Comr. Chafe expressed concern over bicycle and pedestrian accessibility issues specifically with a tower sign next to an important crosswalk near Burger King. And while not in the purview of this project, she emphasized the need to protect and improve the line of site between the intersection and a sidewalk ramp leading towards Trader Joe’s. “The shopping center is not easy to access in any manner than car in my opinion,” Comr. Chafe explained. “I want to make sure the sign program we approve protects the line-of-site so that it’s easy to see pedestrians especially people using wheelchairs that use that crosswalk to access a curb cut to get to Trader Joe’s.”

Chair Wax also expressed concern about pedestrian dangers presented by the current state of the shopping center and whether that could be exacerbated by potentially poor signage adjustments.

There were no public comments made on the item.

The applicant will be tasked with implementing the feedback provided by the Commission prior to it returning to a future Planning Commission meeting for a Public Hearing.

The September meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024. Newly appointed commissioners Maia Small and Robert Rivera are expected to be present.

