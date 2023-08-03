Emeryville PD Seeking Person of Interest in Recent Homicide Investigation

The Emeryville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest associated to a recent homicide investigation.

Thirty-four-year-old Dexter Appleby died on May 26 from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and 41st Street. The homicide was Emeryville’s first since 2017.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Ryan Belser, a 40-year-old Oakland resident as a person of interest and is asking for the publics assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information relating to Ryan Belser’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700.

The Emeryville Police Department will provide anonymity to anyone who provides information leading location of Ryan Belser.

