Emeryville PD asking for help locating Domestic Abuse & Animal Cruelty Suspect

The Emeryville Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect in a domestic dispute case that escalated into a disturbing animal cruelty incident.

On Saturday, July 27, Emeryville Police Officers met with a citizen asking to report a domestic violence incident. Officers met with the victim and learned that earlier in the morning she was assaulted and threatened by her boyfriend. Fearing for her safety, she fled her residence. Upon her return, she discovered her dog deceased and its crate.

The victim was confronted by the suspect once again who continue to threaten the victim. During this confrontation, the suspect threw the deceased animal against a wall. The victim fled the residence again and called the Emeryville Police Department. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The mixed-breed puppy, named “Oreo,” was examined by animal control officers who confirmed signs of strangulation.

The suspect, 33-year-old male Vernell Erick Martincooksey, is wanted for multiple charges including domestic violence and animal cruelty.

Currently on probation, Martincooksey has been arrested at least 10 times over past 3 years for a range of crimes including Robbery and narcotics according to public records.

Because of the threat to the victim, the location of the incident is not being reported.

Martincooksey was not located at the residence and his whereabouts are unknown at this time. If you see Martincooksey or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Emeryville Police Deptartment at (510) 596-3700

