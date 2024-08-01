/

Emeryville PD asking for help locating Domestic Abuse & Animal Cruelty Suspect

WARNING: The following report contains graphic descriptions of animal abuse that some readers might find upsetting.

1 min read

The Emeryville Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect in a domestic dispute case that escalated into a disturbing animal cruelty incident.

On Saturday, July 27, Emeryville Police Officers met with a citizen asking to report a domestic violence incident. Officers met with the victim and learned that earlier in the morning she was assaulted and threatened by her boyfriend. Fearing for her safety, she fled her residence. Upon her return, she discovered her dog deceased and its crate.

The victim was confronted by the suspect once again who continue to threaten the victim. During this confrontation, the suspect threw the deceased animal against a wall. The victim fled the residence again and called the Emeryville Police Department. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The mixed-breed puppy, named “Oreo,” was examined by animal control officers who confirmed signs of strangulation.

The suspect, 33-year-old male Vernell Erick Martincooksey, is wanted for multiple charges including domestic violence and animal cruelty.

Currently on probation, Martincooksey has been arrested at least 10 times over past 3 years for a range of crimes including Robbery and narcotics according to public records.

Because of the threat to the victim, the location of the incident is not being reported.

Martincooksey was not located at the residence and his whereabouts are unknown at this time. If you see Martincooksey or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Emeryville Police Deptartment at (510) 596-3700

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Emeryville PD Media Advisory

This media advisory was provided by the Emeryville Police Department. The E’ville Eye maintains no affiliation with The City of Emeryville or any of its departments.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Leave a Reply

Previous Story

Emeryville Retail & Services Updates: Carters, Nike Store Close; Badminton Returns; Aldo Temp. Closure

Latest News

Support Local News for the Emeryville Community and get free Merch!

Become a recurring E’ville Eye supporter for as little as $5 per month and get a FREE custom tee or cap (minimum one year commitment).

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!