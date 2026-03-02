Support
    Composited image.
    Emeryville Officer Among Three Injured in Loose Pit Bull Attack Near Pak ’n Save

    March 2, 2026
    Three loose pit bulls injured two members of the public and an Emeryville police officer Sunday morning in an incident that unfolded near Pak ’n Save.

    The attacks occurred at approximately 8:50 a.m., prompting a response from Alameda County Fire Department along with Emeryville police. Authorities said the dogs had already attacked two community members when an officer arrived to intervene and was also bitten. The officer deployed a taser to stop the attack, successfully disengaging the dog.

    All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injured officer sustained a significant bite to the leg but was treated and later released.

    Authorities were able to secure the dogs at the scene. The animals were subsequently transported to City of Berkeley Animal Care Services, where they are being detained and evaluated.

    The dogs’ owner, who lives nearby and uses a wheelchair, is known to regular shoppers in the area. Sources indicate the dogs have previously been the subject of complaints and at least one prior biting incident. Despite earlier interactions with authorities, the dogs had reportedly been released back to their owner following past animal control investigations.

    Pit Bull Attacks account for the highest percentage of dog bites (22.5%) and most fatalities (28%) among breeds according to Forbes.com.

    The incident remains under investigation by authorities. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700.

    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

