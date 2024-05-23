Emeryville Newswire: May 5-23, 2024

Our Emeryville newswire is a roundup of local news stories and high-performing social media posts relevant to Emeryville residents.

In this post covering May 5-23, we share five stories including:

Panorama Park with 360˚ views debuted on Yerba Buena Island

A feral peacock that once made its home near Emeryville has apparently migrated north

District Attorney recall vote set for General Election

Gilman Street Pedestrian Bridge Opens to Cyclists & Pedestrians

AC Transit releases Realign Draft Plan

We just opened San Francisco’s newest attraction, Panorama Park, a beautiful outdoor space that features unmatched views of San Francisco from Yerba Buena Island and the stunning ‘Point of Infinity’ sculpture by Hiroshi Sugimoto.



This park marks the latest milestone in the… pic.twitter.com/Xnjg3IHRiN— London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 20, 2024

New Panorama Park Debuts on Yerba Buena Island

Emeryville residents have a new place to bike to with the opening of Panorama Park on Yerba Buena Island.

Located at the apex of the Island, the Hood Design Studio designed park offers 360-degree views and includes a 69 ft. public art installation dubbed “Point of Infinity” by world-renowned artist Hiroshi Sugimoto.

SF Mayor London Breed officially opened the park to the public on May 20 with a public ceremony. “Panorama Park, with its spectacular views and world-class art installation, is a clear indication that the transformation of Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island is well underway,” Breed shared in a press release.

The park is accessible via Macalla Road which connects to the Bay Bridge trail if you’re traveling from the East Bay.

In addition to Panorama Park, several other parks are completed or under construction on Yerba Buena and Treasure Island including Signal Point, The Rocks Dog Park and Buckeye Grove.

ADVERTISEMENT

When build-out, the islands will feature 8,000 new homes (over 1/4 designated “affordable”), 300 acres of open space, public art, restaurants, shops, a new school and library.

2020 photo of “Peter” by North Oakland resident Kai Chang.

Feral Santa Fe Peacock Migrates to Rockridge?

A peacock known locally as “Peter” (in addition to half a dozen other names) has apparently migrated to a nearby neighborhood. Peter was previously a fixture of Oakland’s Santa Fe neighborhood for an estimated seven years.

A Nextdoor post from a little less than a year ago noted a Peacock ”on the run” documenting his perilous journey across town. Peter was apparently frightened by fireworks and settled near the Rockridge Trader Joes on College Avenue. Peacocks are capable of flying up to a mile but prefer to walk or run from danger.

The Oaklandside penned a recent story dubbing him “Kevin” a reference to the Pixar animated film “Up.”

Neighbors within Rockridge have reportedly been more receptive to him at this location and have embraced his presence by feeding him and fawning over him.

Photo: Jef Poskanzer via X.

Gilman Pedestrian Bridge Opens to Public

The long awaited Gilman Interchange Project is moving along and construction of the bike/ped bridge over I-80 is now accessible to the public.

The crossing will allow Northern Berkeley and Albany residents to better navigate the treacherous intersection with a reputation for chaos and close calls.

Pedestrian staircases are still in the works and there is no pedestrian access under I-80. The project will also include double roundabouts for motorists which are scheduled to be completed later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caltrans and the ACTC are also preparing to undertake another intersection redesign and bike/ped crossing at Ashby.

Price speaks at a recent press conference (Screen Capture: Alameda County DA X account).

Pamela Price Recall Vote

The vote wether to recall embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is set for the November 5th General Election ballot. Recall proponents successfully gathered enough valid signatures to force a vote wether Price will complete her four year term scheduled to end on January 4, 2027.

Never miss an E’ville Eye story! Join our free email newsletter to receive our latest news and updates directly in your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

At a May 14 meeting, County Supervisors voted to hold the recall election with the General Election instead of a special election that would have cost the county between $15 and $20 million. Holding the vote with the general election will cost closer to $4 million according to Alameda County Registrar Tim Dupuis.

Holding the recall in November would increase participation and is thought might possibly help Price avoid being recalled.

Reform oriented DAs like Price have come under fire for not prosecuting criminals amid increased recidivism. Former SF DA Chesa Boudin met the same fate, Portland DA Mike Schmidt was recently defeated after a single term and Chicago DA Kim Foxx opted to not seek reelection.

Former SF DA and current Los Angeles County DA George Gascón survived a recent recall attempt but is facing a competitive race this fall against a more moderate candidate Nathan Hochman.

Photo: Ryan Lau / AC Transit

AC Transit Releases ‘Realign’ Program Draft

AC Transit is in the process of reviewing and updating their entire bus network to meet the changing needs of their riders post-pandemic.

The agency recently began a new phase of outreach aimed at soliciting input from the riding public. They have released a draft version of their “Realign” proposal with new proposed route profiles. They’ve also provided tools including a trip planner that shows how their proposal will impact individual riders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency has two upcoming workshops that the public is invited to participate in including a virtual workshop on May 23rd and a board hybrid board workshop on June 5th.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source. Submit your email address to receive new posts in your inbox. *

Related Stories: