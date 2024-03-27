Emeryville Newswire: March 3-24, 2024

Our Emeryville newswire is a roundup of local news stories and high-performing social media posts relevant to Emeryville residents aggregated from around the web.

In this post covering the second half of March, we share stories including:

The suspected killer of a West Oakland market clerk has been identified as a 13-year-old boy

The city has removed remote public comment from meetings in the wake of another vile zoom bombing attack

Plots at the new Sherwin Avenue organic garden are “first come first serve”

Longtime Bay Street tenant Arts Africains is moving out of Bay Street after 15 years

A petition is being circulated asking the developer to help save the 16th Street Train station

A new plaque was recently installed IFO the Pixar gates acknowledging a technological achievement

Another solo-collision by an AC Transit Bus in Emeryville

(please note that some stories may be behind a paywall).

City Indefinitely Suspends remote Public Comment following another “Zoom Bombing” Incident

The city has suspended remote public comment following another “zoom bombing” incident.

The city first experienced a zoom bombing at their March 5 council meeting and similar incidents at a Public Art Committee meeting and then again at the March 19th meeting.

Emeryville City Manager Paul Buddenhagen made the announcement that the city would be suspending virtual public comment for “the foreseeable future” at the meeting and the city officially noticed this on the city website.

Public comment can now only be made in-person or by using the written comment card available on the website.

After allegedly murdering Oakland store clerk, 13-year-old boy committed another armed robbery 40 minutes later, authorities say Google Maps By Nate Gatrell When authorities here announced last month they’d arrested a juvenile in the killing of a 46-year-old liquor store clerk, they omitted a shocking detail: the suspected murderer is only 13 years old. ADVERTISEMENT East Bay Times

Applications Open for Sherwin Avenue Community Organic Garden

The 26 plots at Emeryville’s latest community garden quickly filled after the city posted a “first come first serve” application form on their website on March 20th. It is one of four community gardens within the city. Applications can still be submitted but they will now be added to a waiting list. There is a $10 non-refundable application fee that applies to the applicant’s first year’s dues which can be paid via PayPal. Waiting List Application

Arts Africans Proprietor Aicha Kone

Arts Africains Moving from Bay Street Emeryville

Longtime Bay Street Emeryville tenant Arts Africains has moved again, but this time completely out of Bay Street.

Proprietor Aicha Kone, an immigrant from Guinee in West Africa, imports Arts Africains’ goods from all over Africa including Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Arts Africans has been at the shopping Center since 2009 and has moved at least half a dozen times to accommodate management at the shopping center. She was asked to move yet again but this time opted to move on from Bay Street.

The good news is that they won’t be going far and have leased a space at the Powell Street Plaza next to the BMO bank branch (“Trader Joe’s” shopping center).

They expect to reopen by mid-April.

Petition being circulated to help “Save” the Oakland 16th Street Train Station

The Oakland Heritage Alliance (OHA) is asking residents to sign a petition to help restore the 16th Street Train Station in West Oakland.

The gorgeous Beaux-Arts architecture station was built in 1912 has been non-operable since the Loma Prieta Earthquake in 1989. The historic station has been a frequent target of vandalism and is slowly decaying.

The OHA hopes to persuade developer City Ventures to incorporate restoration and reuse of the station as part of their plan for the site that includes 90 homes.

New Plaque in front of Pixar honors Technological Achievement

A new plaque has been installed in front of the gates of the Pixar Animation studio acknowledging one of their many technological achievements.

“In Emeryville, California, IEEE members recognized the development of RenderMan for photorealistic graphics as an IEEE Milestone,” noted 2024 IEEE President & CEO Tom Coughlin. “This effort laid the groundwork for computer animation and visual effects.”

The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) is a 140 year old organization whose goals are “advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity.”

Another AC Transit Solo Bus Collision

For the second time in a month, an AC Transit bus was involved in a solo collision (the last on Feb. 18). This one occurred at Hollis and 45th on March 18 during afternoon commute.

The intersection is near the agency’s bus yard on 45th and San Pablo Ave and a frequent route of buses.

The bus, making a right turn heading north on Hollis, collided with a street light pole that was recently installed by the city.

