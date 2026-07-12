Emeryville Moves to Combat Growing Cluster Mailbox Theft

Emeryville officials and law enforcement are seeking new measures to combat a growing wave of cluster mailbox thefts at multi-family residential complexes. The crimes often involve stolen USPS “arrow” keys, which allow carriers to access multiple cluster mailboxes along a delivery route.

While Emeryville maintains a relatively low violent crime rate, its concentration of large residential complexes creates a heightened vulnerability to bulk mail theft.

Resident Connie Zheng brought the issue to council at the May 19 meeting.

Issue Brought Before Council by Resident

Resident Connie Zheng brought the issue before the Emeryville City Council on May 19, asking the city to advocate for priority deployment of USPS electronic postal locks designed to replace traditional mailbox locks in high-risk areas. Zheng cited more than 20 residential complexes in Emeryville that experienced cluster mailbox break-ins over the previous 14 months and urged the city to pursue additional security measures.

Zheng also urged the city to work with Congresswoman Lateefah Simon and postal officials to seek inclusion in the USPS/USPIS Project Safe Delivery initiative, a national effort to improve postal security. She cited a 2025 Inspector General audit suggesting some communities, including Sacramento, may have already received limited deployments of electronic locks.

Councilmember David Mourra advanced the request, noting that the thefts were “affecting hundreds if not thousands of residents’ mailboxes” and represented a matter of public interest. Mayor Sukhdeep Kaur added that the issue had also been reviewed by the Public Safety Committee, which she chairs.

The Council unanimously supported a two-part response: requesting a future Emeryville Police Department report on local mail security efforts and sending a letter to Congresswoman Simon requesting federal support for prioritizing electronic mailbox lock deployment in Emeryville and Oakland, both located within her congressional district.

Stolen Keys Fuel Cluster Mailbox Theft

Cluster mailbox thefts are often tied to robberies targeting postal workers’ master arrow keys, which provide access to entire neighborhoods of mailboxes along a delivery route.

The crimes often extend beyond city boundaries. Emeryville shares the 94608 ZIP Code with neighboring Oakland, and USPS delivery routes cross between the two cities, allowing suspects and stolen mail to move more easily across municipal boundaries. The two communities are also served by the same postal leadership, making regional coordination critical to addressing the problem.

The push for electronic postal locks is intended to address a key vulnerability of the current system: physical arrow keys can be stolen, duplicated, and traded among criminals. In a 2022 KTVU News report, U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet described an “underground economy” involving stolen postal keys and mail. Electronic locks would provide USPS with greater control over access credentials and the ability to disable compromised access, making it more difficult for stolen credentials to be used repeatedly across multiple mailboxes.

The problem has become widespread enough that the held a hearing on mail theft in 2025. In the East Bay, the local Letter Carriers Union reported 31 assaults on postal workers in 2023, many connected to attempts to steal these keys.

Robbing a mail carrier is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The federal penalties have been reinforced by recent Bay Area prosecutions. Earlier this year, an Oakland man convicted of assaulting a San Francisco letter carrier while attempting to steal a postal key was sentenced to five years in prison.

Emeryville has experienced similar incidents. In 2022, EPD arrested a suspect found with 37 pounds of stolen mail and counterfeit postal keys.

Residents have also reported the financial consequences of stolen mail. One resident told The E’ville Eye that a stolen check from their mailbox was later targeted for cashing in downtown Oakland. Another reported that EPD traced a suspect vehicle connected to a mailbox theft at their complex back to Oakland, underscoring how these crimes frequently cross city boundaries.

Data provided by the EPD showed a spike of reported mail theft incidents in October, 2025 with 18.

EPD Tracking Increase in Reports

A May 21 memo from EPD Chief Jeff Jennings outlined the department’s response and summarized recent mail theft trends in Emeryville.

EPD data showed a spike in reported incidents in October 2025, when 18 cases were reported. The department believes 12 incidents are connected to a single suspect who remains at large.

Jennings said EPD is taking a collaborative approach, working with USPS, city and regional partners, property managers, building owners, private security teams and residents to improve vulnerable mail sites, educate the public and investigate those responsible.

“The Department stands ready to work hand in hand with the Postal Service, city and regional leadership, building managers, owners or private security teams to harden their vulnerable mail sites, educate the public on preventative measures and appropriate victim response, and continue actively investigating and interdicting those responsible for these crimes,” Jennings wrote in the memo.

Data provided by the EPD showed the impact on various complexes around Emeryville.

Those efforts also include direct community outreach. During a June 27 meeting at the Emeryville Senior Center, EPD briefed residents on the increase in mail theft, discussed prevention strategies and encouraged victims to report incidents as detectives continue investigating the trend.

Community Action Requested

Residents who experience mail theft are encouraged to report incidents to EPD through its non-emergency line at (510) 596-3700 or through the City of Emeryville’s online reporting system. EPD officials emphasized that reports help detectives identify patterns and investigate potential suspects.

Residents can also report stolen mail directly to the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating postal crimes.

Oakland Postmaster Raj Khahera, whose service area includes Emeryville, may be an important partner as the city pushes for expanded deployment of USPS electronic postal locks. Sworn in earlier this year, the 1988 Emery High School graduate brings both local roots and decades of postal experience to the effort.

Zheng has created a sample letter residents and property managers can use when contacting Congresswoman Simon regarding electronic postal lock deployment. She said a coordinated response from residents could help bring additional attention to the issue at the federal level.

“Emeryville has the opportunity to take the proactive lead on public safety around this issue in the East Bay,” Zheng said. “As potentially one of the first cities in the 12th Congressional District to advocate for the priority deployment of electronic arrow locks.”

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