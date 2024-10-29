Support
Image: Google Maps
Emeryville Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Oakland Hills Cycling Crash

October 29, 2024
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a solo bicyclist collision that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. yesterday.

The collision occurred in the 3500 block of Dwight Way near the overlook in the Oakland Hills.

Officers responded to the area on reports of a serious injury collision involving a bicyclist. When they arrived, they found an injured individual on the ground. Emergency medical personnel responded, but the adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.  

According to witness statements from the preliminary investigation, it appears the solo bicyclist was traveling downhill near the bend when he collided with a guardrail, causing the bicyclist to be ejected from his bicycle.

First responders observed that he was not wearing a helmet at the time. 

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 44-year-old Luke D. Rivera of Emeryville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic unit at (510) 777-8570.

Additionally, if any members of the public have videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, they should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

  1. Heartbreaking. Sad for this young man’s family, my condolences. I wonder where his helmet was. Rest in peace Luke Rivera. Glad nobody else was involved.

