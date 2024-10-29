Emeryville Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Oakland Hills Cycling Crash

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a solo bicyclist collision that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. yesterday.
The collision occurred in the 3500 block of Dwight Way near the overlook in the Oakland Hills.
Officers responded to the area on reports of a serious injury collision involving a bicyclist. When they arrived, they found an injured individual on the ground. Emergency medical personnel responded, but the adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to witness statements from the preliminary investigation, it appears the solo bicyclist was traveling downhill near the bend when he collided with a guardrail, causing the bicyclist to be ejected from his bicycle.
First responders observed that he was not wearing a helmet at the time.
The Alameda County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 44-year-old Luke D. Rivera of Emeryville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic unit at (510) 777-8570.
Additionally, if any members of the public have videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, they should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.
Heartbreaking. Sad for this young man’s family, my condolences. I wonder where his helmet was. Rest in peace Luke Rivera. Glad nobody else was involved.
I will see you on the other side. Rest in peace little bro.
Is this your brother?
Yes.
I was there when your brother passed. I just wanted you to know he did not suffer at all, it was instant. He looked like he had a good ride and anyone who can make it to the top of pano on a fixie must have had a good day!
Apologies this is not really the forum for this but I wanted you to know.
Dan
I love you Michael…. Rest in peace cousin .. until I see you again .. I love you Luke.
I am really sorry for your loss, Michael. If you would like to provide a photo or any additional info about Luke that we can include to provide a face to this tragedy, please email us at info@evilleeye.com.