Emeryville Man Arrested For Child Sexual Assault

An Emeryville Man has been arrested on accusations of sexual assault of a minor according to a Press Release by the Berkeley Police Department.

25-year-old Tyler Livingston is believed to have assaulted a number of young victims as a private swim instructor in the East Bay. The BPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

After hearing the concerns from several parents regarding their children’s interactions with Livingston, Berkeley Police Detectives initiated an investigation leading to a warrant for Livingston’s arrest.

On June 11th, BPD Detectives conducted a search and arrest warrant at an Emeryville address associated with Livingston. Livingston was served a warrant for sexual assault and taken into custody without incident.

Livingston has worked as a swim instructor in the Bay Area over the past few years and may have spent some time as a substitute teacher.

Livingston’s LinkedIn notes his education, employment and Emeryville residency.

Livingston has a Canva site offering private swim instructions and an active ad on Nextdoor advertising his services. He also has a disabled Nextdoor business page offering Babysitting and Nanny services. His public Instagram is focused on his travels and lifestyle.

The BPD noted that there may be more victims that have not yet come forward and are urging any potential victims to contact the Berkeley Police Department Youth Services Unit at (510) 981-5715.

