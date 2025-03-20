Emeryville Man Arrested by Mountain View Police for Attempted Murder

A 42-year-old Emeryville man was arrested for attempted murder following a recent stabbing incident in the city of Mountain View according to local Police.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Claire Court around 3:39 p.m. on Sunday, March 16 after receiving a report that a man had stabbed his sister inside a residence. “Upon arrival, officers located the victim and observed injuries consistent with being stabbed,” Mountain View Police stated in a March 20 press release.

Officers provided medical aid before the City of Mountain View Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as David Ahlport, was taken into custody without incident. “Officers arrested the suspect without incident and transported him to the Mountain View Police Department for further investigation,” according to Mountain View Police.

Ahlport lists his employment in Data Analysis on his LinkedIn profile.

Ahlport was later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of attempted murder under Penal Code 664/187(a).

