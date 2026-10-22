Emeryville Man Arrested After Gunfire Near Oakwalk Apartments, Suspected Explosives Found

A 49-year-old Emeryville man has been arrested on charges stemming from a Tuesday evening incident involving multiple rounds of gunfire near The Oakwalk Apartments.

Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire near San Pablo Avenue and 40th Street, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Emeryville Police Department.

With assistance from the OPD and CHP, officers secured the area and searched accessible locations. During the search, officers heard additional volleys of gunfire within the perimeter.

Posts on the Emeryville subreddit community described the scene as an “active shooter” situation and a standoff, with residents reportedly being told to shelter in place.

“The intersections around San Pablo Avenue and 40th Street were closed off about a block in each direction with at least 15-20 vehicles responding,” one witness described.

Despite an extensive search, officers initially were unable to locate a crime scene, suspects or victims.

EPD continued its investigation and subsequently located a crime scene inside a residence in the 4000 block of Adeline Street. During a search of the residence, officers discovered suspected explosive materials. The Alameda County Bomb Squad responded and recovered the items.

The scene was reportedly cleared at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 21.

The man was arrested on multiple charges, including negligently discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm in a school zone, weapons-related offenses and possession of a destructive device.

Police did not identify the man in the press release or provide additional details about the alleged offenses.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700, referencing case number 2610-0176.

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