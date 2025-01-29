Emeryville Looking to Formalize Little Free Library Program

Emeryville is poised to implement a streamlined process for residents interested in installing or legitimizing an existing Little Free Library (LFL) in their neighborhood.

The city does not currently have a formal permitting process or policy that governs the installation of these libraries within the public right-of-way.

Founded in 2009; Has grown to over 200,000 LFLs

Little Free Libraries, also known as “Little Libraries,” are small book exchange boxes that are available 24/7 and operate on a “take a book, leave a book” principle.

Started in 2009 in Wisconsin, the grass-roots program has rapidly grown to include LFLs in all 50 states and 120 countries comprising 200,000 Little Free Libraries. They are now supported by a national nonprofit that sells the structures and maps their locations. The Little Free Library organization’s mission is “to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access across a global network” according to their website.

Some LFL stewards have even expanded the offerings to operate as small community pantries providing useful items like doggy bags, heirloom seeds, and even canned goods and toilet paper for those in need. LFL sites also frequently operate as areas for so-called “curb alerts” (free items).

LFLs have also helped augment the offerings of Public Libraries by operating beyond the regulations of federal books bans and providing literature for marginalized groups like LGBTQ+ youth.

“My hope is that, in the wake of changes being made to regulations around free speech and book banning, that LFLs will continue to flourish as a bastion of free, uncensored access,” noted Mill Valley librarian Jenn Hooker.

A “Novel” Idea: Proposed Little Free Library Program

City of Emeryville Management Analyst Josie Ahrens presented the Staff Report to City Council at a January 21st Special Study Session. Ahrens detailed how neighboring cities are approaching the issue and provided recommendations and options for council to mull over.

Some cities like El Cerrito have taken an informal approach allowing LFLs in public spaces without permitting or code enforcement. Others like SF and Albany require that LFLs obtain a minor encroachment permit or require that they be exclusively installed on private property.

LFLs on private property, like this one on the former NOCCS campus, would not be subject to regulation (Google Maps).

Ahrens noted that there are currently at least seven Little Libraries in Emeryville listed on the LittleFreeLibrary.org map. Six of these are located on private property, with only one located within the public right-of-way.

The LFL at 1053 45th Street is installed in the narrow median between the sidewalk and the curb, which is considered public property. This ambiguity required the installer to obtain a $231 encroachment permit from the city. “It’s been a year of back and forth with the city,” they shared in a small note attached to their LFL. “I bought an Encroachment Permit. Ugh. But … the library is legal now.”

While the community has shown enthusiasm for these book-sharing stations, lack of formal guidelines has led to inconsistencies in their placement and design.

“We want to ensure that the process to install [libraries] is simple and accessible for everyone,” Ahrens reviewed at the meeting. “This is a program that brings a lot of joy and happiness to Emeryville residents and visitors and we don’t want the process to suffocate this cool thing.”

At the study session, the staff report outlined several recommended guidelines, including:

ADA Compliance – Libraries must not obstruct pedestrian or vehicular traffic and must comply with ADA standards

– Libraries must not obstruct pedestrian or vehicular traffic and must comply with ADA standards Size – The libraries should be anchored securely and measure no larger than 18 x 17 x 27 inches

– The libraries should be anchored securely and measure no larger than 18 x 17 x 27 inches Courtesy – Applicants must gain approval from the adjacent property owner and two neighbors before installation

– Applicants must gain approval from the adjacent property owner and two neighbors before installation Maintenance – The library steward is responsible for upkeep and content management

– The library steward is responsible for upkeep and content management Enforcement – Enforcement of program requirements will be complaint-based

Staff also presented two primary options for Council to choose from/modify:

Permit-Based Program: This approach would update the municipal code to allow Little Libraries in public spaces through a formal permitting process. While this option ensures clear guidelines, it involves additional staff time and may include a permit fee for applicants. City-Sponsored Program: Staff recommended this approach as the simpler and more community-friendly option. Applicants would submit a no-fee application to ensure compliance with safety and accessibility requirements. Once approved, the Director of Public Works or an assigned designee would oversee the program.

City Council weighed in on the options addressing potential concerns such as vandalism, cost, content moderation and enforcement.

Councilmember Courtney Welch inquired if there was a discussion on whether the structures could be limited to only books and not for postings and announcements. While Welch was not specific, she was likely referring to a personal billboard like one installed on Horton Street that was dismantled by the city on two occasions. The installer attempted to identify it as a “community billboard” despite it being locked and inaccessible to the public.

The city is looking to create a formal process to prevent abuse of the public right-of-way, like this since removed structure on Horton Street outside the fence-line that was used to post political propaganda.

Councilmember Priforce brought up the importance of LFLs in light of Emeryville’s current lack of its own library as well as the theoretical possibility of vandalism if the content of the books was in any way controversial. Priforce also asked for clarity on who would be responsible for moderating content that might fall in the grey area between hate speech and free speech.

Ahrens clarified that the burden of repair and upkeep would fall on the “stewards” who install and maintain the libraries when in the public-right-of-way. Vandalism of an LFL on private property would be enforced the same as any vandalism to personal property.

“Hate speech is not prohibited speech under the First Amendment jurisprudence,” provided Emeryville City Attorney John Kennedy, adding that language could be added to the program guidelines to curb vandalism.

2025 Emeryville Mayor David Mourra reiterated his and other members desire for a straightforward process and to waive any permit fees and provide a low threshold for anyone that wanted to install their own LFL. “I think it’s a relatively low stakes program. It’s something we can start out with the least onerous approach and that’s something that I would like to see.”

After discussion, the second “City-Sponsored” approach received the most support from Council Members.

With the City Council’s input in mind, staff will now finalize the program’s structure and return with a draft Resolution for final discussion and adoption at a future meeting.

This Study Session can be viewed in the below council meeting replay [19:45 – 53:45].

