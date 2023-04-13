Emeryville IT Professional Arrested in Killing of Prominent SF Tech Executive

San Francisco Online News Publication Mission Local has broken a story about the arrest of a suspect in last week’s killing of prominent Tech Executive Bob Lee. SFPD were dispatched to Emeryville with a warrant and made the arrest early this morning.

The arrest doesn’t exactly fit the narrative that many have linked to the regression of public safety in SF due in large part to drugs and homelessness.

Lee was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of April 4th and died after being rushed to a local hospital. The killing raised many speculations because of the time and location of the assault.

According to Mission Local, officers arrested 38-year-old Nima Momeni who is described as an acquaintance of Lee. Momeni owns a company named Expand IT which is located as the Besler Building on Harlan and 40th street.

Besler is a Live-Work loft conversion with several small architectural firms, engineering companies and other white-collar businesses.

WATCH: Longtime PR person @SamSinger speaks about Nima Momeni, the reported suspect in the Bob Lee killing, in an interview with our media partners @abc7news. Momeni was Singer’s neighbor at a live/work space in Emeryville where Singer has an office. pic.twitter.com/j8hZfc9FO1 — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) April 13, 2023

Sam Singer, a veteran PR professional who owns a unit at the building used exclusively as an office, described a large police presence with bullhorns. It is unknown if Momeni came out willingly or if forced entry was required.

“We’re shocked” Singer expressed. “He seemed like a nice individual and even offered us a tour of his unit.”

Singer estimated that Momeni resided at his unit for about a year and was renting.

Momeni lists his educational background in his LinkedIn profile as UC Berkeley and Laney College although SF Gate has provided that there is no record that he attended or graduated from UC Berkeley.

Expand IT’s website lists an address at the Watergate Shopping Center on Powell Street.

Those living in the Besler Building in Emeryville say it felt like “something out of a movie” when police lined the street to arrest Nima Momeni around 5a this morning. Most people are just arriving at this live/work space to just learn of the news – they say they’re shocked. pic.twitter.com/pBVSwbmBWq — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) April 13, 2023

The SF Chronicle is reporting that Momeni has at least two prior arrests for DUI and possession of a switchblade knife (both misdemeanors). He served 10 days in jail and three years of probation for the latter offense.

Since this is breaking news, we will update this story if new information is provided.

