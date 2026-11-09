Analysis & Reaction: Mostly Status Quo for Emeryville Voters as Candidates Weigh In

Emeryville City Council incumbents David Mourra and Kalimah Priforce cruised to victory in last Tuesday’s election, while voters returned an incumbent and a former trustee to the Emery Unified School District Board, according to the latest results. Voters also overwhelmingly approved Measure BB, a major overhaul of the city’s business license tax.

The results suggest a preference for continuity among those who voted in local races, where participation typically trails higher-profile statewide contests.

The outcomes will influence Emeryville’s future, from the city’s fiscal health, housing, public safety and economic development to the direction of its public schools and the future of Emery Unified.

A Moderate and a Democratic Socialist

Mourra was easily the election’s top vote-getter, receiving 1,903 votes, or 38.5% of votes cast in the City Council race. Priforce followed with 1,424 votes, or 28.87%.

The two winners could hardly be more different politically. Mourra, a moderate with YIMBY-aligned views, focused his campaign on housing, municipal finances and governance. Priforce, who openly identifies as a Democratic Socialist, emphasized tenants’ rights, grassroots organizing and broader social issues.

Challenger Corry Frydlewicz, despite never being a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), supports much of the organization’s platform, including the long-term abolition of prisons and police.

Brandon Soublet was less explicit about his political leanings but frequently aligned with Frydlewicz on campaign issues.

Frydlewicz aggressively campaigned against the use of Flock ALPR’s in the city.

Sutter & Flock Emerge as Hot-Button Topics

Beyond incumbency, two issues particularly distinguished the candidates: Emeryville’s use of Flock automated license plate readers and the proposed Sutter Health campus.

Frydlewicz made the removal of Flock cameras a signature campaign issue. Her position put her at odds with Priforce, who helped advance the city’s adoption of the cameras while serving on the City Council’s Public Safety Committee. Priforce’s position on the cameras differed from that of many progressive residents and advocacy groups who called for their removal.

Soublet, who lives along 53rd Street, entered the race as an outspoken opponent of the Sutter project as originally proposed. Frydlewicz also criticized the proposal, questioning its trade-offs and potential benefits to the city.

Incumbent council members were more measured in their criticism, mindful of the legal and procedural considerations surrounding pending land-use matters. Public comments on a project before a future council decision can raise questions about whether a council member has prejudged the matter, potentially compromising their ability to participate in that process.

With an exception of Frydlewicz, every candidate endorsed by the Alameda County Democratic Party won a seat.

Challengers Reflect on Election Losses

Frydlewicz appeared to be among the most active candidates on the campaign trail and online. Despite her visibility, she finished a distant third, even with endorsements from the influential Alameda County Democratic Central Committee and housing advocacy groups East Bay for Everyone and East Bay YIMBY.

Had she won, Frydlewicz would have become the first openly transgender person elected to a city council seat in Alameda County, according to the Bay Area Reporter, which identified her and two other transgender candidates in the region as seeking historic firsts.

“Tons of respect for Corry; she outworked all of us on this campaign.” Brandon Soublet

Following the election, Frydlewicz said the outcome surprised her, given the conversations she had with residents throughout the campaign. “This surprised me based on all the people I spoke with throughout my campaign, but the vote is what truly tells the story,” she said. Despite the loss, she described the experience as rewarding and encouraged residents to continue pressing the council on Flock surveillance technology, the Sutter Health project and how the city allocates resources to improve public health and safety.

Soublet congratulated the winners, offering particular praise for Frydlewicz’s campaign. “Tons of respect for Corry; she outworked all of us on this campaign,” he said. He characterized the outcome as a choice for the status quo but said he was proud his campaign had driven discussion on one of the biggest issues the city has faced in a generation. He urged the returning council to scrutinize corporate proposals like Flock rather than accepting companies’ presentations and curated data at face value.

Incumbents Reflect on Election Victories

Mourra said the results demonstrated that residents value “good governance” and want a city that prioritizes public safety, infrastructure and smart economic development.

“We’ve made a lot of progress as a city, but we still have a long way to go,” Mourra said. “I’m excited and energized to continue the work.”

He also celebrated Measure BB, calling it a “very sensible modernization” of the city’s business license tax that would help stabilize municipal finances and fund essential services.

“The people remembered me at the polls.” Kalimah Priforce

Priforce emphasized the grassroots nature of his campaign, saying he spent nothing on campaign materials, did not conduct door-knocking or phone banking, and did not seek endorsements from elected officials.

“Somehow, despite spending zero dollars on campaigning, mailers, text messages, or t-shirts, and not even updating my website, the people remembered me at the polls,” he said. He credited grassroots tenant organizing and community support for his victory.

Priforce also criticized the Alameda County Democratic Central Committee’s decision not to endorse him. His message going forward, he said, remains: “A Better Emeryville is Possible.”

School Board Results Raise Questions About Voter Information

The school board race offers a less clear picture of voter priorities. Incumbent Regina Chagolla was reelected, joined by former trustee Kimberly Solis and newcomer Christopher Keith Allen. All three will serve four-year terms.

Voters had relatively few opportunities to compare candidates’ qualifications and plans. None of the five candidates had a campaign website, and only two—challengers Brian Donahue and David Ridlehuber—participated in the League of Women Voters’ October 18 candidate forum.

“There was absolutely no information about the newcomers available,” one commenter wrote in response to our inquiry, reflecting a concern expressed by others. None of the candidates responded to our post-election request for a statement on the outcome.

The election comes at a consequential time for Emery Unified. As we have previously reported, the district continues to struggle with academic performance near the bottom of county rankings, stagnant enrollment and questions about why some local families choose to send their children to schools outside the district.

Measure BB Wins Overwhelming Support

Measure BB passed decisively, with 90.35% of voters supporting the overhaul of Emeryville’s business license tax. The final reported tally was 2,864 votes in favor and 306 opposed.

The measure faced little visible opposition from the business community, with no organized opposition campaign or formal opposition statement.

The city estimates the revised tax structure will generate an additional $5.9 million annually, providing a substantial source of revenue as Emeryville confronts a projected structural deficit that could reach approximately $14.6 million by fiscal year 2029–30.

The result gives city leaders a significant financial tool, but it does not eliminate the underlying budget challenges. How the additional revenue is allocated—and whether it proves sufficient to stabilize city finances—will be among the most consequential questions facing the returning council.

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