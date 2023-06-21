Emeryville Homicide Victim Identified as North Oakland Resident Dexter Appleby

The victim of Emeryville’s recent homicide has been identified by authorities. Thirty-four-year-old Dexter Appleby died on May 27 from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and 41st street.

No suspect descriptions have been provided nor arrests made in the case.

Appleby was a North Oakland Gaskill neighborhood resident and a 2007 graduate of Oakland Technical High School according to his Classmates.com profile.

“Music Dexter likes includes Ice Da Prince, Mac Dre, 2 Pac. Books Dexter likes include Black people are beautiful, Death Around the Corner by C Murder, the cartel 1,” his bio on the website read. “Movies Dexter likes include Ghetto Stories, Gaskill so ice city. TV shows Dexter likes include ESPN First Take, ESPN 2, Cuff me if u can.”

Appleby apparently experienced some struggles in his post-high school years. In 2010, he was linked to the NSO (North Side Oakland) criminal street gang and named in a 2010 gang injunction filed by the then Oakland City Attorney. This injunction sought to impose tougher scrutiny and restrictions on documented gang members including Appleby.

Appleby had a lengthy criminal history and was arrested over 40 times between 2014 and 2023 according to the website localcrimenews.com for a variety of charges including grand theft, firearm possession and battery.

An instagram user that identified themselves as a friend of Appleby’s created the above photo montage acknowledging his passing with many comments expressing remorse. “I really wish god had better plans with his life when it came to you,” one commenter noted.

Appleby appeared to be attempting to turn his life around and his public facebook profile included a photo of his participation in an organization called The Urban Peace Movement. The nonprofit targeting young men provides media training in film, photography, graphic design and music production.

No motive or additional details from Appleby’s death have been provided. The homicide was Emeryville’s first since 2017.

Anyone with information about Appleby’s death is encouraged to call the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700.

Feature Image: GunMemorial.org

