New condominium buyers in Emeryville are facing the highest homeowners association (HOA) dues in Alameda County and some of the highest in the Bay Area, according to Redfin data highlighted in a recent San Francisco Chronicle report tracking monthly fees on newly listed condominiums and townhomes.

Among 26 Bay Area cities surveyed, Emeryville ranked fifth for median monthly dues, at $750, and tied for the fourth-largest year-over-year increase, at 14%.

The August–October 2026 median was higher than those of neighboring Oakland ($628) and Alameda ($619). Across the Bay Area, only Walnut Creek ($1,294), Foster City ($875), San Francisco ($813) and Palo Alto ($801) had higher median dues.

What’s driving the increases?

The causes of rising HOA costs are not unique to Emeryville, although the city’s large number of older condominium buildings may help explain its high ranking. Condominium associations across California are confronting a combination of higher insurance premiums, construction and maintenance costs, inflation, new regulations and increased pressure to adequately fund long-term building repairs.

Insurance has emerged as one of the most significant pressures. California’s increasingly difficult property insurance market, driven in part by wildfire losses and insurers retreating from higher-risk markets, has pushed premiums higher and left some associations scrambling to secure coverage.

Maintenance and construction expenses have also increased substantially since the pandemic. Roofing, plumbing, elevators, exterior repairs and other major building components are more expensive to maintain and replace, requiring associations to collect more money from homeowners.

New state requirements are adding to that pressure. Recently passed AB 2050 will require associations, beginning in 2032, to meet minimum reserve-funding levels based on projections of their future expenses over a 30-year period. Associations projected to run out of reserves will face additional funding requirements, including annual transfers to reserves and, in certain circumstances, special assessments. The state has also implemented SB 326, which requires periodic inspections of certain elevated exterior structures at condominium properties. The law followed a 2015 balcony collapse in Berkeley that killed six people and injured seven others.

The result is a difficult balancing act for homeowners. Keeping dues artificially low can leave a building financially vulnerable, while increasing them to more sustainable levels can make units harder to sell.

Watergate’s outsized influence on citywide HOA costs

The data does not account for differences in building age, amenities, insurance arrangements or reserve funding, all of which can influence association costs. One development worth examining for its potential influence on Emeryville’s HOA figures is Watergate, the sprawling condominium complex along the city’s waterfront.

Built in the early 1970s, Watergate encompasses 1,249 units across six buildings, representing nearly 20% of Emeryville’s multifamily housing stock, according to the city’s most recent Housing Element.

Its age, size and waterfront location present a different set of maintenance and operating challenges than those faced by many newer or smaller condominium developments. Exposure to the elements, aging building systems, insurance costs and the upkeep of extensive common areas can all contribute to the expense of maintaining a property of this scale.

Watergate HOA President Menno Marringa said annual assessment increases typically ranged from 2% to 4% before 2019. Since then, increases have averaged about 6% annually, helping the association prepare for major upcoming expenses. The average monthly assessment now stands at approximately $780 per unit.

“Our insurance premiums have doubled and we’ve been hit with some significant repairs, including a $4 million roof replacement, a $1.2 million beam inspection and replacement to comply with SB 326, and an upcoming $8 million sewer lateral project,” Marringa said. “But we have a healthy reserve fund that can tackle all this thanks to strong financial planning by our current and previous boards.”

He also points to the complex’s extensive amenities and staffing as major contributors to its operating costs. Watergate has four swimming pools, tennis and racquetball courts, a fitness center, saunas and steam rooms. The association employs 45 people, including landscapers, custodians and property patrol staff, and operates a fully staffed parcel room that handles 300 to 800 packages a day. Rising employee health insurance premiums have added to the expense. Monthly assessments also cover building and amenity maintenance, garbage collection, water and sewer service, and centralized water heating.

“Some HOAs want to artificially keep dues low, so they kick the can down the road until the repairs can no longer be ignored.”

Those rising costs are not just a budgetary concern for the association; they are also putting pressure on individual homeowners. Watergate has a sizable senior population, including many longtime residents living on fixed incomes who may have limited ability to absorb repeated increases in monthly assessments. For them, higher HOA dues come on top of rising costs for groceries, utilities, insurance and other necessities.

“Some HOAs want to artificially keep dues low, so they kick the can down the road until the repairs can no longer be ignored,” Marringa said. “We are fortunate to be able to deal with these upward cost pressures while keeping our increases to less than half of what Emeryville is experiencing city-wide.”

High HOA Dues Aren’t Limited to Watergate

Watergate isn’t the only Emeryville condominium complex with substantial monthly assessments. A quick review of current Redfin listings at Pacific Park Plaza found monthly HOA dues of $659 for a one-bedroom unit and $908 for a two-bedroom unit. The 584-unit residential tower is also amenity-rich, with swimming pools, tennis and racquetball courts, a fitness center, sauna, clubhouse and 24-hour security.

“This year alone, my HOA increased by more than 19%. This is after increasing by 10% for each of the last three years.”

Even complexes with fewer amenities can carry substantial monthly assessments. One resident of Andante condominium reported paying $1,035 a month for an 880-square-foot unit, despite the building lacking a pool, garden, gym or secure mailroom. Heating was among the few services included in the dues. The resident shared the figure in a poll we posted on Instagram asking readers how much their HOA assessments had increased over the past five years. “This year alone, my HOA increased by more than 19%. This is after increasing by 10% for each of the last three years,” the resident wrote.

Other current listings illustrate the range of assessments across the city: a two-bedroom unit at Bridgewater lists monthly dues of $882, while a two-bedroom unit at Adeline Place lists dues of $691. These are individual listing examples, not building-wide averages, but they suggest that substantial monthly assessments extend well beyond Watergate.

Creating Upward Pressure on Rents?

The effects may extend beyond condominium owners. Emeryville has seen rents jump more than 20% over the past year, making it among the cities with the fastest-growing rents, alongside San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Apartment building owners face many of the same pressures, including rising insurance, maintenance, labor and utility costs. Some inspection requirements, including those under SB 721, also apply to qualifying multifamily rental properties, adding to the expense of maintaining older buildings.

Smaller landlords who rent out condominium units face an additional burden: rising HOA assessments. While owners may try to recoup some of those costs through higher rents, rent control restrictions can limit their ability to pass the increases along to tenants.

Putting Homeownership further out of Reach for First Time Buyers?

High HOA dues can weigh on resale values by increasing the monthly cost of ownership and reducing the amount buyers can afford to spend on a unit. These costs can be particularly difficult for first-time buyers, who often have less room in their budgets. They are one factor cited by real estate agents in Emeryville’s struggling condominium market.

For prospective condo buyers, the growing expense of HOA dues also raises questions about resale values. Higher monthly assessments can reduce purchasing power and make a unit less competitive with comparable properties carrying lower association fees.

Are HOAs Pushing Resale Prices Down?

A June report by the San Francisco Chronicle found that Zillow’s estimated typical home value in Emeryville fell 16%, from approximately $530,000 in May 2025 to $445,000 in May 2026. That was the steepest decline among California communities with at least 5,000 residents. The figures are estimates of typical home values, not a measure of actual condominium sale prices.

The costs are readily apparent in Emeryville’s resale market. A recently listed one-bedroom condominium at the Watergate complex carried monthly HOA dues of $769. The unit subsequently sold for more than $40,000 below its asking price. There are plenty of other examples showing this is more than anecdotal including a Bridgewater unit that sold for $475,000 in 2020 resold for a loss at $320,000 last June.

While these sales do not not establish a direct connection between HOA costs and resale values, rising monthly dues can make condos less attractive to prospective buyers by increasing the total cost of ownership.

That leaves Emeryville condominium owners facing a difficult trade-off. Associations need to collect enough to maintain aging buildings, insure their properties and prepare for major repairs. But as those costs are passed along to homeowners, the monthly expense of owning a condo can become increasingly difficult to manage—and harder for prospective buyers to justify.

In a city where condominiums make up such a substantial share of the housing stock, the financial health of homeowners associations is becoming an increasingly important part of the broader housing affordability equation.

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