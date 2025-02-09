Emeryville Getting Blowback from Local Businesses for Planned 40th St. Project Street Closures

Emeryville businesses along 40th Street and Park Avenue are beginning to mobilize to express their concerns over the planned 40th Street Multimodal Project that is expected to kick off construction later this year.

Two signs along Hubbard Street, presumed to have been installed by a local property owner, are urging businesses and residents opposed to the project to voice their displeasure with the city.

Project Overview

Conception of the project goes back to 2018 with several public meetings over the past six years. The project aims to enhance bike/ped safety and transit throughout the corridor through lane reconfigurations, a protected two-way cycle track and the addition of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes.

The project is split into two phases with the first extending from Adeline to the 40th/Shellmound overpass. The second phase would extend the project north along Shellmound all the way to Christie Avenue.

Estimated total cost of the project is expected to exceed $30 million with $17M of this currently procured and several applications for additional funding still being reviewed.

Rendering looking west from Adeline Street shows the two-way cycle track on the northern side of 40th and BRT lanes.



Public Works Director Provides Overview of Project Status

The latest City Council meeting held on November 19, 2024 included a traffic analysis, an update on grant efforts, and an updated construction schedule.

City of Emeryville Public Works Director Mohamed Alaoui presented highlights from the two part, 180 page traffic study conducted by Fehr & Peers noting 12 bike/ped collisions along the corridor between 2015 and 2019. Four of the five collisions that involved injury were near the 40th & San Pablo Avenue Intersection and one at the Target entrance on the southern side of 40th Street.

Data in the Fehr & Peers study claimed that these proposed closures would only amount to an approximately 20-second delay on Park Avenue for motorists.

Bicycle and Pedestrian-Auto Injury Collisions, 2015-2019.

Debate Over Traffic Data

The contentious part of the project involves several partial and full closures of streets that intersect the northern side of 40th Street in order to accommodate the cycle track and BRT lane.

Several business and property owners stepped forward to raise concerns over vehicle access, traffic data reliability, and transparency in the planning process.

“Access to small businesses located at these properties will be adversely impacted by those street closures,” said Tim Robison of Buttner Properties who own properties on the north side of Hubbard.

“One might conclude the city decided to present older data to make it look like there are a lot more accidents on Hubbard Street.”

Robison questioned the use of older data in the study and accused the city of using it to exaggerate safety risk. “We have significant concerns with the city’s traffic report. The city used accident data that was well over five years old,” Robison noted that collision data included in the 5-year study included data as from 2015. “One might conclude the city decided to present older data to make it look like there are a lot more accidents on Hubbard Street.”

Fehr & Peers consultant Rob Rees defended the methodology, explaining that post-2020 data was skewed by pandemic-related disruptions and data from these years was considered an outlier. “There are some communities that insist that we only look at three years worth of data or the most recent data. A lot of communities are not looking at that COVID period of 2020 to 2021 because it is so dampened,” he explained.

Rees referenced the DoT Safe System Approach, a more proactive approach for traffic analysis, as one of their guiding principles for addressing roadway safety in their analysis.

Project map shows full and partial street closures on the northern side of 40th Street.

James McGoey, who owns a property on Watts Street, questioned the street’s partial closure since the traffic data noted zero collisions. McGoey predicted that delivery vehicles attempting to navigate this partial closure would inevitably cause back-ups on 40th.

Other businesses claimed the city failed to adequately notify affected businesses in the area. “We’re concerned with what is being prosed here. We never got adequate notice regarding this and we’re not aware of any community outreach regarding this,” expressed Ellis Partners representative Andrew Pomerantz. “We’re also concerned with the road closures and how they’ll directly impact the ingress and egress of the business that’s located in our property.” Ellis owns the former Westinghouse building that was converted into life sciences space at Park and Halleck Street.

“I’ve heard about debt and all the spend[ing] that the city wants to do, but you have no funding. You’re looking for more funding, but you can’t even take care of what you have now.”

Another speaker accused the city rushing the project without proper engagement. “We are reaching out to so many property owners and businesses that were never notified,” the speaker noted. “How could you never notify a business or a property owner of something of this magnitude? It was improper notification and you talk about transparency? There is no transparency. You’ve just been trying to slip this through the community as fast as you can.”

The speaker also criticized the city for pushing the project without sufficient funding while ignoring other basic services and simpler solutions like traffic signals instead of closures. “You’re looking for more funding, but you can’t even take care of what you have now. So closing businesses, closing roads, and [pushing] all that traffic to Park [Avenue]? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Another speaker criticized the plan for burying the closures in the girth of reports and not highlighting that Park Avenue would receive the brunt of the backups caused by them.

The Haven and Hubbard cross-streets would be truncated at 40th Street.

Safety vs. Accessibility Debated

Former council candidate and cycling advocate Sam Gould was the only speaker to step forward to express support for the project and criticized proposed funding to study traffic impacts at Hubbard where he noted he was recently struck by a vehicle. “You don’t need me to tell you that allowing right turns from 40th would be unsafe—the traffic study found this as well.”

Council Discusses, Deliberates

Council Member Kalimah Priforce raised concerns about the project’s impact on local businesses beyond just traffic studies. “When I did meet with some of these businesses, many of their staff, the people who who are workers are folks of color. I’m concerned about how it affects their families.”

PWD Alaoui reiterated that the data and studies were focused on traffic counts and safety and not the downstream impacts on individual businesses or their employees.

Jennifer Harmon, a consultant in charge of engagement with property owners, also noted their concerns on the impact of future developments in the area.

The project will eliminate all parking on 40th Street including these spots in front of The Rug Depot Outlet long used by a family owned Mexican food truck.

Councilmember Bauters, finishing off his tenure on council at the time, defended the initiative, arguing that safety should take priority over any business concerns. “I never want to be the council person who installs a teddy bear memorial in my community because we didn’t take some proactive action to actually make our community safer.”

Bauters also dismissed claims that the project would deter customers, pointing to studies showing economic benefits of improved bike and pedestrian infrastructure. “Studies have been done and more are being commissioned right now that actually show economic enhancement to communities that invest in this type of infrastructure.”

Despite the many concerns expressed, the council voted 3-1 to approve the project’s funding (Priforce dissenting and Kaur absent).

A sign on the corner of Park and Hubbard urges those opposing the closure of Hubbard to email Emeryville city council.

The next step for the project involves further environmental review and final council approval of the proposed street closures.

Construction is anticipated to begin at the end of 2025, with completion scheduled by the end of 2028.

Discussion of the item from the Nov. 19, 2024 Council Meeting can be viewed below at [2:13:11].

Additional information on the project can be viewed here.

