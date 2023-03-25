Emeryville Food & Drink Updates: Bay Break Dining Terrace Grand Opening; New Korean Fusion Announced; Nike Store Opens

March is proving to be a big month for restaurant openings in Emeryville. The highly-anticipated Bay Street Shake Shake opened last week and Chick-Fil-A near Target is slated to open next Thursday, March 30.

Bay Street’s Bay Break Dining Terrace is now close to full-occupancy with the recent openings of the aforementioned Shake Shack as well as Humphry Slocombe and Uchiwa Ramen. Arthur Mac’s Little Snack will join them this weekend when they host their soft-opening to coincide with a special grand opening event.

Still in the queue are Flores, Fogo de Chão, Pippal, Mumu Hotpot and a recently announced “remixed” Korean restaurant.

Soft Opening March 25: Arthur Mac’s Little Snack

Oakland-based Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack will be soft-opening their satellite “Little Snack” restaurant at Bay Street on Saturday.

Little Snack will offer brick oven pizza (by the slice or whole pie), hot wings, fresh salads and soft-serve ice cream. Beverages will include rotating list of local craft brews, wines, hard seltzers, ciders and cocktails.

Their grand opening with regular hours and full menu options will take place April 1.

Nike Store Grand Opening

Nike held the grand opening of their Bay Street store back on March 9 (former Banana Republic Womens space).

Lines formed around the corner in anticipation of the return of the popular athletic gear store. Bay Street previously had a smaller Nike Store that shuttered in 2014.

Coming Soon: Saucy Asian to Join Bay Break Terrace

Bay Street has also announced that SF-founded Saucy Asian will be coming to the former “All Sports” space between Barnes & Noble and the AMC ticketing windows.

“Saucy Asian starts with the marinade,” said founder Andrew Shinn who grew up in the Bay Area and takes his culinary inspiration from his Korean family roots and his American upbringing.

Saucy Asian will feature a wide variety of bowls, poke and California-inspired fusion burritos and tacos. Menu items will include unique blends of sauces and flavors from kimchi-chipotle aioli and homemade gochujang sauce to Korean styled pickled jalapeños and fried rice cake (ddeokbokki) drizzled with gochujang aioli.

Explore their menu on saucyasian.com.

Bay Street will celebrate this Saturday with a March Madness Watch Party

Special guests will include 95.7 The Game radio personality Guru, former Warrior coach, GM & Commentator Garry St. Jean and other bay area sports figures and local chefs.

Festivities start at 2pm to coincide with the round of NCAA “Elite 8” slate of games.

