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    Emeryville Election Results: City Council, School Board and Measure BB

    November 3, 2026
    by
    1 min read

    Emeryville voters cast ballots today in three local contests: two City Council seats, three Emery Unified School District Board of Trustees positions and Measure BB, a proposed overhaul of the city’s business license tax.

    Initial results are expected at 8 p.m., when polls close. We’ll update this story as the Alameda County Registrar of Voters releases additional vote tallies, providing context and analysis along the way about what the outcomes could mean for Emeryville.

    Results updated: Nov. 4, 2:10 a.m.

    Emeryville City Council

    Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Emeryville City Council: incumbents David Mourra and Kalimah Priforce, and challengers Corry Frydlewicz and Brandon Soublet.

    The two highest vote-getters will earn four-year terms on the five-member council, joining current members Courtney Welch, Matthew Solomon and Sukhdeep Kaur.

    Emery School Board

    Five candidates competed for three open seats on the Emery Unified School District Board of Trustees: incumbent Regina Chagolla, former trustee Kimberly Solis, and challengers Brian Donahue, Christopher Keith Allen and David Ridlehuber.

    The three winners will serve four-year terms, joining current trustees Elsie Lee and John Van Geffen, whose terms expire in 2028.

    City of Emeryville Measure BB

    Emeryville voters also weighed in on Measure BB, which would overhaul the city’s business license tax as part of an effort to address its projected budget deficit.

    The measure would restructure how businesses are taxed, replacing much of the existing framework with a new system designed to generate an estimated $5.9 million in additional annual revenue for city services and operations.

    Vote tallies are sourced from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters election results page. All results are unofficial and subject to change as additional ballots are processed. Final results will be certified by the county once counting is complete.

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    Rob Arias

    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

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