Emeryville Election Results: Both Measure F & Measure K Passed by Voters

With some mail-in ballots still to be counted, local Measures K and Measure F were both victorious on Tuesday. Both measures required 2/3 voter support to pass.

Lines at the polls went reasonably fast but there were some complaints by mail-in voters that they did not receive their ballot (as much as a quarter by one account). These voters were forced to cast a provisional ballot.

In the hotly contested Democratic Presidential Primary, Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory within our county with nearly 35% of votes. Joe Biden came in second followed by Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg (both Warren and Bloomberg have subsequently dropped out from the race).

Measure K – Passed

Measure K was a 12¢ per square foot parcel tax to help supplement teacher salaries and student programs. The measure passed despite opposition from the “progressive” group R.U.L.E. whose steering committee members wrote the argument against saying the district “wastes your money.” None of the authors have children within the district.

R.U.L.E.-backed Councilmember Dianne Martinez, the only councilmember who does have children in the district, did not publicly support the measure.

Martinez also lost her bid for a seat on the Alameda County Democratic Party Central Committee finishing second to last in a crowded field of 18. A position that endorses local candidates and is used to “hold a thumb on the scale” of candidates and initiatives they support.

Measure F – Passed

In addition, Emeryville’s sales tax will soon increase from 9.25% to 10% with the passage of City of Emeryville Measure F and Alameda County’s Measure C.

Measure K will increase Emeryville’s sales tax .25% to pay for salaries and benefits for new police officers and firefighters as well as help offset the dramatic tuition increases at the city-run Emeryville Child Development Center (ECDC).

There was some overlap in goals with County Measure C which will also raise revenue for childcare through a .5% county sales tax increase.

Get updated results on the Official Alameda County Election Website.

Feature Image: Measure K supporters including EUSD Superintendent Quiauna Scott and boardmembers Donaldson and Collins rally voter support on the corner of Hollis and Park Ave.

