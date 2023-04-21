Emeryville Chick-fil-A Officially Announces Grand Opening Date

After a “false alarm,” Chick-fil-A has announced the official Grand Opening date of their Emeryville location.

We are extremely grateful for the community’s patience. We are excited to announce we will open our doors on April 27th! Our operating hours will be 6:30 am to 10:00 pm. Our ultimate goal in the community is to provide genuine care and hospitality. We hope to see you then. pic.twitter.com/2m6VYkup2T — Chick-fil-A Emeryville (@cfaemeryville) April 21, 2023

“We are extremely grateful for the community’s patience,” they announced today on social media. “We are excited to announce we will open our doors on April 27th!”

The location will employ approximately 130 full and part-time people.

LGBTQ+ Franchise Owner

Reaction to the chain opening in Emeryville has been divisive based on the company’s history of donating to religious organizations that oppose Gay marriage and abortion. A history and reputation that the company is working to overcome.

It was a surprise to most when it was shared that the independent franchise owner of this location was himself gay. California native John Hooper began working at Chick-Fil-A a dishwasher when he turned 16 and went on to work in every position until he became a General Manager. In 2015, he was selected as the Operator of the Auto Mall Parkway location in Fremont.

“Being someone of color, part of the LGBTQ community, and a father, I take pride in creating an inclusive environment where we treat our guests and team members with honor, dignity, and respect,” they shared on their Emeryville Instagram account back on February 13.

Hooper and his partner Gustavo have two children and list their hobbies as traveling, cooking, hiking and visiting museums.

Recent Charity & Community Outreach Efforts

The Chick-fil-A Corporation has also been working to endear itself to the local community by donating money to local causes including ECAP (Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program). They recently volunteered time and presented a $15K check alongside Emeryville Mayor John Bauters who is himself gay.

They have also committed $25,000 to Feeding America and have recognized 100 local heroes making an impact in the greater Oakland area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The Emeryville location will be participating in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

Some LGBTQ+ Remain Skeptical

This outreach has received a mixed reaction from some in the community. A Twitter poll responded to by a small number of followers showing that the chain has a lot of work to do to endear themselves to folks that feel marginalized by CFA’s policies.

Does this move the needle for those of you who were reluctant to patronize their establishment? — The E’ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) April 4, 2023

“Does this lone gesture make up for decades of donations to organizations actively trying to end safe access to abortion and oppressing the LGTBQ+ community?” noted one commenter whose stance was supported by many others. “Are we this easily bought off, or is this just the politicians?”

Emeryville Chick-fil-A Grand Opening

The Emeryville restaurant is the 21st location in the greater Bay Area. The location will offer dine-in and carry-out with delivery options available. The 3,750 sq. ft. restaurant space that was previously a Panera will seat 44 guests inside with an additional 26 on their 860 sq. ft. patio.

Orders for pickup or dine-in can be placed through the Chick-fil-A App or online. Chick-fil-A One members receive points which can be used to redeem rewards.

Location Address: 1525 40th St., Emeryville, CA, 94608.

Operating Hours: 6:30 am to 10:00 pm. Monday Through Saturday (closed Sunday)

