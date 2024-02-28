Emeryville Chevys to close after 25 years

The San Francisco Business Times has broken the sad news that the Emeryville Chevys is slated for closure. SFBT reporter Alex Barreira notes that all 62 employees at the location will be laid off.

The locally born chain restaurant was founded in Alameda in 1986 quickly blossoming to 37 locations.

The Emeryville location opened in 1999 taking over the space previously occupied by a Charlie Brown’s restaurant. The restaurant chain is currently owned and operated by the Xperience Restaurant group who own several other “Mexican” food restaurant brands. They currently operate 22 locations across the country with the nearest being in Union City according to their website.

The legendary Emeryville Chevys patio (Photo: Chevys Fresh Mex).

While few will mourn the loss of another chain restaurant, the Emeryville location was considered “special” by locals with its amazing panoramic sunset views. E’ville Eye contributor Donna Arkee spotlighted the uniqueness of Emeryville’s “Chevys by the Sea” in 2022.

The 13,000+ square foot space is an appealing location and there’s optimism that it will attract another tenant although the site is not currently listed for leasing.

The Emeryville Chevys will permanently close their doors on April 16 so there’s still time to indulge in one last happy hour sizzling fajitas with a Cadillac Margarita and their signature chips and salsa.

