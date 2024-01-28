Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newswire: Jan. 15-28, 2024

Our bi-weekly newswire is a roundup of local news stories relevant to Emeryville residents aggregated from around the web and social media.
In this post covering the second half of January, we share stories including a “Top 10 craft brewery” list that contains two local breweries, a new electric ferry that is targeting expansion throughout the bay area including Emeryville, a hate crime case at an Emeryville senior housing complex that was dismissed by a judge, The East Bay Times outlines “the hottest things to do” in the city via the Emery Go-Round and a “mini doc” covering the difficulties at the Mandela Parkway “Community Cabins” homeless shelter.
(please note that some stories may be behind a paywall).
Lights Out In The Graveyard – A Mini Documentary
West Oakland activist Seneca Scott has produced a four minute “mini doc” exposing the conditions at the Mandela Parkway Community Cabins.
Some elderly residents recently lived without power and heat for two weeks following an RV fire that damaged the grid that provides power to the shelter.
California craft beer: The top 10 Bay Area breweries
By Jay R. Brooks
Over the almost three years since I started this Brewery Day Trip series, I’ve visited nearly 100 Bay Area breweries. Here are my top 10, singled out for the quality and range of beer and convivial atmosphere.
The hottest things to do in Emeryville in 2024, using a free shuttle bus
By John Metcalfe
There are many ways to explore Emeryville, that diamond of a city squished between Oakland and Berkeley. You could drive, take a bus or bike the Bay Trail … or ride the free Emery Go-Round. It’s a shuttle service, funded mostly by local businesses, that takes you to every worthwhile nook of the city – from the windswept marina and upscale shopping zone to the antediluvian warehouses hiding fine art and Asian antiques.
Silicon Valley’s newest tech bus is an electric ferry in the Bay
By Paayal Zaveri
The tech buses that shuttle employees from their homes in San Francisco to offices in Silicon Valley have become a fixture of Bay Area culture. Now, a startup wants to offer a similar service on the water.
Emeryville hate crime case dismissed due to police racism allegation
By John Ferrannin
The case of the man prosecutors say committed hate crime vandalism at an Emeryville senior housing facility was dismissed Wednesday due to police misconduct.
.
Is Local News essential to you?
If so, consider a one-time or recurring contribution to help support our local journalists.
|