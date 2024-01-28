Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newswire: Jan. 15-28, 2024

Our bi-weekly newswire is a roundup of local news stories relevant to Emeryville residents aggregated from around the web and social media.

In this post covering the second half of January, we share stories including a “Top 10 craft brewery” list that contains two local breweries, a new electric ferry that is targeting expansion throughout the bay area including Emeryville, a hate crime case at an Emeryville senior housing complex that was dismissed by a judge, The East Bay Times outlines “the hottest things to do” in the city via the Emery Go-Round and a “mini doc” covering the difficulties at the Mandela Parkway “Community Cabins” homeless shelter.

(please note that some stories may be behind a paywall).

Lights Out In The Graveyard – A Mini Documentary West Oakland activist Seneca Scott has produced a four minute “mini doc” exposing the conditions at the Mandela Parkway Community Cabins. Some elderly residents recently lived without power and heat for two weeks following an RV fire that damaged the grid that provides power to the shelter. ADVERTISEMENT

California craft beer: The top 10 Bay Area breweries Photo: Jay R. Brooks By Jay R. Brooks Over the almost three years since I started this Brewery Day Trip series, I’ve visited nearly 100 Bay Area breweries. Here are my top 10, singled out for the quality and range of beer and convivial atmosphere. EastBayTimes.com

The hottest things to do in Emeryville in 2024, using a free shuttle bus Photo: Ray Chavez By John Metcalfe There are many ways to explore Emeryville, that diamond of a city squished between Oakland and Berkeley. You could drive, take a bus or bike the Bay Trail … or ride the free Emery Go-Round. It’s a shuttle service, funded mostly by local businesses, that takes you to every worthwhile nook of the city – from the windswept marina and upscale shopping zone to the antediluvian warehouses hiding fine art and Asian antiques. EastBayTimes.com Silicon Valley’s newest tech bus is an electric ferry in the Bay By Paayal Zaveri The tech buses that shuttle employees from their homes in San Francisco to offices in Silicon Valley have become a fixture of Bay Area culture. Now, a startup wants to offer a similar service on the water. EastBayTimes.com Emeryville hate crime case dismissed due to police racism allegation Photo: John Ferrannini By John Ferrannin The case of the man prosecutors say committed hate crime vandalism at an Emeryville senior housing facility was dismissed Wednesday due to police misconduct. . Bay Area Reporter

