Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newswire: Feb 3-17, 2024

Our bi-weekly newswire is a roundup of local news stories relevant to Emeryville residents aggregated from around the web and social media.

In this post covering the first half of February, we share stories including a coalition of East Bay leaders forged to combat rising crime, a recollection of the legendary The Silks Nightclub, the return of Chef Nite Yun who cultivated a loyal following with her Nyum Bai Cambodian food stall and additional details involving the recent arrest of the man captured on video brazenly stealing iPhones at the Bay Street Apple store.

(please note that some stories may be behind a paywall).

Berkeley mayor forges coalition to take on rising East Bay crime Photo: Berkeley Mayor’s Office By Emilie Raguso ADVERTISEMENT A group of East Bay leaders say they will unify their efforts to address rising crime, citing a “string of high-profile incidents” that have caused alarm. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, who brought the group together, said the coalition will partner more closely to address public safety challenges. The Berkeley Scanner

Viral video Apple Store thief allegedly stole $250K goods from another Apple Store By Josh Ram Police say the man seen in a viral video swiping 50 iPhones, valued at almost $50,000 total, from the Emeryville Apple Store before skipping past a police car also stole $254,958 in products from the Berkeley Apple Store. The SF Standard Memories of The Silks Nightclub By Roxy Miraválle The nightclub that broke the mold of night-time entertainment was ‘The Silks’ in Emeryville. At first glance, you wouldn’t think that this unassuming brick building was what many deemed the hottest night club in the entire San Francisco Bay Area! The Emeryville Historical Society

Celebrated Cambodian chef opening new restaurant in S.F. Ferry Building

By Elena Kadvany Nearly two years after closing her groundbreaking Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai in Oakland, chef Nite Yun is back with a new project. Yun is opening Lunette, a casual noodle bar, this spring at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. Lunette is taking over a small space last occupied by Prather Ranch Meat Co., across from mushroom store Far West Fungi on the south side of the food hall. The SF Chronicle

