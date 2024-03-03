Anonymous submission of a Feb. 19 rainbow over the Emeryville Marina from Pacific Park Plaza.

Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newswire: Feb. 18-Mar. 2, 2024

Our bi-weekly newswire is a roundup of local news stories and high-performing social media posts relevant to Emeryville residents aggregated from around the web.

In this post covering the second half of February and early March, we share stories including another delay of the grand opening of the Emeryville Five Guys Burger, A Black History Month lesson being taught at Anna Yates Elementary by local firefighters, a minor collision of an AC Transit bus, a Public Works snafu and a concerning report about the status of Caltrans storage spaces underneath freeways.

(please note that some stories may be behind a paywall).

Alameda County Fire Department recognizes Black history in fire service for student event

By Crystal Bailey

Students at Anna Yates Elementary in Emeryville celebrated Black History Month with a special visit and history lesson from Alameda County firefighters.

Alameda County Fire Department gave an extensive presentation recognizing the contributions of Black firefighters locally and nationwide in an assembly called “Chief is my belief.”

KTVU.com
Photo: @ Chickenthecat via Instagram
Photo: @ ucdcmn via Instagram

AC Transit Bus Collision at 64th & Shellmound

Avalon & Artistry residents reacted to a bus crash near 64th & Shellmound. The collision by an AC Transit Line 29 bus caused a light pole to topple over causing minor damage to a parked car.

“The incident occurred when the Bus Operator attempted to slow and stop the coach but inadvertently pressed the accelerator, causing the bus to roll over the curb.” according to AC Transit Media Affairs Manager Robert Lyles.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries caused by the incident.

The nearly ready interior of the new Five Guys Burger opening between Home Depot and Nordstrom Rack.

Five Guys Burger Grand Opening Delayed Again

The highly anticipated Emeryville Five Guys Grand Opening has been delayed again. They were originally forecast to open at the end of 2023. This date was later amended to February 29. Exterior signage permitting was partially to blame.

The cause of the most recent delay is with their fire alarm permitting. “We were told timeline is 2-3 weeks and is done by an outside firm so don’t really have a way to get updates until permit is approved and ready to be issued,” according to franchise owner James Kahn.

Nearly all Caltrans under-freeway lease spaces in Bay Area failed fire inspections

Photo: Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group

By John Woolfolk

An alarming number of storage sites under Bay Area freeway underpasses failed state fire marshal inspections spurred by last year’s devastating blaze that shut down Interstate 10 in Los Angeles, according to new Caltrans reports that raise questions about the risks of leasing space under California’s highways.

East Bay Times

Street Sign Error amuses, confuses Residents

Neighbors recently pointed out a misspelling to a recently installed street sign at Shellmound and 64th. The street sign for Shellmound Street at spelled “Shellmond” (missing a “u”).

The error has been pointed out to city officials with no timetable for its replacement.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

