Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newswire: Aug. 26-Sept. 8, 2024

A lot happening in Emeryville’s 1.2 square mile footprint over the past couple weeks. The city has a new interim city manager, Grocery Outlet is being audited by the city for local tax compliance, a small controversy may be brewing over the city’s Public Art selection process, a new nature play pop-up series is onngoing and a recent profile on The Public Market’s efforts to court local dog lovers.

Grocery Outlet Dodging City Business Taxes?

Emeryville-headquartered Grocery Outlet, a grocery chain popular with the frugal, may be “penny-pinching” the city.

According to the city staff report, the City of Emeryville’s Finance Director requested federal and state tax returns from Grocery Outlet back in April 2024, to determine its business tax liability, with assurances of confidentiality.

After Grocery Outlet’s initial response without providing these records, the City clarified in May that it needed tax returns for 2021-2023 for its audit. In June, Grocery Outlet agreed to provide read-only access to the records but refused to allow downloading or printing. Following continued refusals to provide the records in a usable format, the City warned in July that it would seek an administrative subpoena to compel compliance.

City Attorney John Kennedy drafted a resolution authorizing the Mayor to issue an administrative subpoena to Grocery Outlet for federal and state tax returns for 2021, 2022, and 2023. The item was approved as a consent item.

Buddenhagen Departs as Interim City Manager Steps In

City Manager Paul Buddenhagen’s last day with the City of Emeryville was August 31.

Buddenhagen, who was hired by Emeryville from Berkeley in 2022, was hired back to Berkelely to fill their city manager role.

Stepping into the interim role of city manager is Adam Politzer who retired from the City of Sausalito in 2020 after 20 years (13 as City Manager). Since retiring, Politzer has filled in as interim city manager with the City of Clayton.

It’s been protocol for an interim to take the role while the city recruits candidates and city council approves a “permanent” city manager.

City asking for community feedback on 40th St. Public Art … or are they?

The City has been asking for community feedback on a proposal for Public Art along the 40th Street multimodal project that goes back to 2018. The proposals include twelve streetscape installations, four plaza installations as well as a wayfinding system.

The city has whittled the pool of applicants down to five semifinalists that they are asking the community to weigh in on. “Comments are being accepted through September 11,” it states on their official social media posts inviting the public to come see the proposals displayed at City Hall including material samples and mockups.

Except, a special selection panel was assembled back in August who have already met and made a recommendation on a winner making any feedback provided by the community likely a moot point.

This panel recommendation is slated to advance to the Public Art Committee for their consideration and action on September 12. This recommendation will then be forwarded to the City Council for their approval on October 15.

Children’s Nature Pop-Up Series Continues

Local families are invited to enjoy a free Nature Pop-up series focused on creativity, curiosity, and play in urban areas. The events are being put on by Emeryville Children & Nature and supported by the city through a community grant.

The events feature plant-related activities with Plantify and opportunities to explore nature through interactive kits.

Their next event will be Saturday, October 5 at Emeryville’s annual Harvest Festival at Huchiun Park followed by Saturday, November 2 at Temescal Creek Park.

Public Market Going to the Dogs?

The Public Market in Emeryville hosted its first “Public Barket” event, featuring over 10 Bay Area vendors offering pet products like leashes and treats.

The event, which evolved from earlier pop-ups, included a dog bandana-making class. Highlights included dog photographer Ellen Shershow, who captured portraits by catering to each dog’s “love language,” and artist Sophie Daio, who created custom dog portraits.

The event celebrated pet owners’ love for spoiling their dogs, with vendors providing unique experiences and goods for furry companions.

CenterCal sees increased diversity, upscale amenities at Bay Street in Emeryville

A video segment by CBS Channel 7 profiles CenterCal VP of Development Scott Bohrer who details Bay Street’s efforts to “more accurately reflect the community they serve.”

