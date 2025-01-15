Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newsletter: January 1-15

In this edition of our Bi-Weekly newsletter covering the first half of January, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:
Tesla Withdrawals Collision Center Application
Tesla has withdrawn their application for a proposed Collision Center on 67th Street.
The E’ville Eye published a story last week detailing issues with the project flagged by the Planning Commission including battery storage. The Tesla team was tasked with addressing these issues and it was scheduled to come back at the January 23 meeting.
Community opposition seemed to be building with an online petition gathering over a hundred signatures and public discourse being mostly against it. That said, resident opposition and a nominal amount of vehicle trips would not be enough to a reject a project from occupying the space zoned for light industrial use if it met the criteria.
No reasons were provided in their withdrawal letter to the city. We reached out to Hackman Capital Partners EVP Hong Ho for any reasons behind the withdrawal but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.
The building has been mostly vacant for the last five years.
EBT Spotlights Iaido School at ECCL
A slice of samurai tradition is thriving in Emeryville of all places as recently profiled in the East Bay Times.
Iaido, a samurai-era Japanese martial art that goes back over 400 years, is often likened to an Old West “quick draw.” Participants are drawn to Iaido’s rich heritage and emphasis on mindfulness, patience, and discipline.
In Iaido, participants rapidly draw their sword (called an iaitō) from its sheath (called a saya or scabbard) and cut in one fluid motion then re-sheath their sword. Mastery of Iaido requires mental focus, precision and fast reflexes.
Iaido classes are currently being offered at the ECCL under the authority of the World MJER Iaido Federation. The ECCL’s dojo attracts participants from all walks of life including martial arts novices and seasoned enthusiasts.
Classes are available for youth ages 10-16 and adults 16+. Cost of the lessons range from $70-$120. Signups are managed through the city’s Rec. Dept. website.
Marketplace Office Tower Set to be Sold at Steep Loss
The Commercial Tower at 6001 Shellmound Street on the Marketplace property is set to be sold at a substantial loss according to a recent report by The SF Business Times.
Current owner Sagard Real Estate (formerly EverWest Real Estate) last purchased the property in 2017 for $33 million.
San Francisco-based Blox Ventures bought the $21.61 million loan for $6.8 million positioning the company to acquire the office property via a deed in lieu of foreclosure, or initiating the foreclosure process.
The eight-story, 109,333-square-foot office tower has previously been considered for conversion to residential. Blox intends to keep the property as an office asset (although as noted would consider exploring a residential conversion if an opportunity arose).
The property is currently 40% vacant according to the SFBT report. Blox is banking that the much hyped “AI revolution” could fuel the demand for office space in the area specifically startups from nearby UC Berkeley students.
15 Applicants File to Replace Recalled Alameda County DA
Following the successful recall of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price last November, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors has undertaken the process of appointing her replacement.
The County recently posted the applications of 15 candidates vying to fill the position.
The five-member Board is expected to whittle down this pool of candidates over the next week through a public interview process narrowing it down to a few final candidates on January 21.
They are scheduled to deliberate and select the new District Attorney among this pool at a January 28 meeting.
The Berkeley Scanner has provided comprehensive coverage of the process including the detailed timeline and links to the individual applications.
SAFE, the organization that successfully campaigned to recall Price, has made three recommendations among these applicants including Ursula Jones-Dickson, Annie Esposito and Amilcar “Butch” Ford.
Trader Vic’s hosts Donation Drive for LA Wildfire victims
A Donation Drive for victims of the Los Angeles Wildfires was held in the Trader Vic’s parking lot last Sunday, January 12. The drive asked for essential needs like clothing and toiletry items for the victims.
The drive was coordinated by comedy and lifestyle creators Natalie Marshall and Jessi Caparella in partnership with the We Love L.A. nonprofit.
Organizers procured a 26 foot long U-Haul used to collect the donations that would be driven to Southern California and given to 65 families who lost everything in the ongoing disaster.
Turnout was so enthusiastic, that Emeryville PD began initiating traffic controls with a line of cars reportedly extending all the way to Trader Joe’s.
The drive was slated to end at 3:30 p.m. but donations reached capacity before 3:00 p.m. and they began turning people away.
Donations that did not make it on the truck were sent to other local sites for people in need.
