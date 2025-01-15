Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newsletter: January 1-15

Tesla Withdrawals Collision Center Application

Tesla has withdrawn their application for a proposed Collision Center on 67th Street.

The E’ville Eye published a story last week detailing issues with the project flagged by the Planning Commission including battery storage. The Tesla team was tasked with addressing these issues and it was scheduled to come back at the January 23 meeting.

Community opposition seemed to be building with an online petition gathering over a hundred signatures and public discourse being mostly against it. That said, resident opposition and a nominal amount of vehicle trips would not be enough to a reject a project from occupying the space zoned for light industrial use if it met the criteria.

No reasons were provided in their withdrawal letter to the city. We reached out to Hackman Capital Partners EVP Hong Ho for any reasons behind the withdrawal but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

The building has been mostly vacant for the last five years.