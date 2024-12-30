Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newsletter: December 16-31

In this edition of our Bi-Weekly newsletter, we share six stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:

Touring musician’s gear stolen from Emeryville Hotel

More “Ram-Raiding” of Emeryville Businesses

The launch of four new Public Art installations

Silent Film gives a glimpse of Emeryville’s Rotten City era

City of Emeryville goes on “Bike Rack Blitz”

KTVU Spotlights ECAP’s Post-Holiday Volunteer Event

Photo: Emeryville Police Department

More “Ram-Raiding” of Local Businesses

The Café Rack/Ohana Cannabis dispensary was “ram-raided” again on December 18. They were also hit back on December 11. “Ram-Raiding” (also called “Crash-and-grab”) is where a typically stolen car is used as a battering ram to gain entry to a business.

The Nirvana Mini Mart, Emeryville GameStop, Flavors Corner Store, Nike Store (shuttered) and the former MedMen dispensary have all been the victim of similar style robberies. Nirvana has since installed a bollard in front of their entrance and its likely we’ll see more of these installed in front of businesses that are frequent targets of these crimes.

Often, the value of the lost goods pales in comparison to the damages inflicted on their storefronts and ensuing insurance claims, deductibles and rate increases.

The issue has gotten so bad, the San Leandro GameStop opted to close for good after being a victim.

These crimes are not an official crime category tracked by the EPD and would likely fall under commercial burglaries and considered property crimes if caught (likely a misdemeanor if no guns are involved). The recent passage of Prop 36 will make the third offense of this type of crime a felony and likely come with prison time.

California Governor Gavin Newsom made a stop in Oakland on December 27 announcing his office would be extending the stay of CHP in the area to help the efforts of local law enforcement.

Newsom also advocated that the City of Oakland revisit their police pursuit policy that prevents the OPD from chasing these thieves in many instances. This change in policy would require a vote by the city’s powerful Police Commission who have so far been reluctant to address this.

Four New Public Art Murals Debut

Four new Public Art Murals have debuted within Emeryville in December adding to the city’s robust collection. The murals are part of the city’s Art in Public Places program and paid for by the City’s Visual Arts Grant program.

These murals include:

A mural at Fire Station 34 on Powell St. honoring the unique contributions of African American Firefighters by artist Rachel Wolfe Goldsmith

A mural at the Emeryville Center of Community Life focusing on the value of healthy living by artist John Patrick Thomas

A tile mosaic of a bay wildlife scene in the Emeryville Senior Center lobby by artist Juan Lopez

“Emeryville’s Secret Garden” is a 225 foot long mural along the back of the EmeryTech building facing the railroad tracks (1370 65th St.) by artist Chris Granillo (in-progress)

In addition, the Emery Yards plaza ground mural on Horton Street was recently completed.

Artist Mila Moldenhawer (AKA @dadadoodles on instagram) used the same color palette as the adjacent Legorreta building.

City of Emeryville Holiday Bike Rack Blitz

The City of Emeryville went on a “bike rack blitz” over the holiday installing new inverted U racks around town. Included in the installs were appropriate blue & green bows to commemorate the holiday.

The nearly 100 bicycle racks that will be installed in December and January are part of Emeryville‘s Sustainable Streetscapes Program.

Locations of these new racks that we’ve documented thus far include:

Misfit Combat (1001A 46th St.)

Emeryville Senior Center (4321 Salem St.)

Honor Kitchen & Cocktails (1411 Powell St.)

Wondrous Brewing Co. (1306 65th St.)

YMCA Ralph Hawley (1275 61st St.)

A complete list of bike racks within the city can be viewed on this map.

Touring musician’s gear stolen from Emeryville Hotel

Americana music artist Chuck Ragan took to Instagram to alert his fanbase that his gear had been stolen while touring. Him and his band were staying at the Sonesta Hotel across from Bay Street on December 15.

“After our show last night in San Francisco at Brick & Mortar we stayed in Emeryville, CA at the Sonesta Hotel in their secured parking lot. Sometime between midnight and early this morning our vehicle was broken into and our gear stolen,” Ragan provided. “Unfortunately the hotel has no cameras in their lot and weren’t much of any help.”

Ragan listed a variety of instruments including guitars, pedals, drum-kits and amplification equipment among the stolen items.

Fortunately, the band launched a GoFundMe and were able to recoup nearly $10K for new gear to continue their tour.

1924 Silent Film “Greed” gives glimpse of “Rotten City” Era Emeryville

For those curious what being in Emeryville looked like a century ago, the 1924 silent film “Greed” contains scenes shot in Emeryville as well as Oakland and San Francisco.

Written and directed by Austrian-born director and screenwriter Erich von Stroheim, the film contains a 5:45 segment filmed at the former Shell Mound Park in Emeryville as well as along the bay front.

The main character, Dr. John McTeague, goes to Shell Mound Park (renamed “Schutzen Park” in the film) with the family of friend Marcus Schouler for “Washington’s Birthday.” The scene was filmed during the Prohibition years the year before the park closed.

The scene shows the group waiting at Oakland’s 34th Street Station for a train, entering Shell Mound Park, picnicking, participating in the park’s shooting range, and riding the merry-go-round. Another scene is filmed of the couple walking from the station along a sewer line trail along the bay front.

The original version of the film, which has been lost, was said to be nearly 8 hours long but edited down to two and a half hours at the request of the studio.

Both the 2.5-hour and a recreated 4-hour version are readily available on YouTube. Films are under copyright protection for 95 years before entering the public domain.

ECAP Volunteers bring 2,500 hot meals to homeless encampments for the holidays

For over 30 years, ECAP (Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program) has provided food, clothing, and essential services, serving more than 10,000 families each month. This holiday season, more than 100 volunteers prepared and distributed 2,500 meals to homeless encampments in Oakland, Emeryville, and Berkeley, along with clothes, shoes, and sleeping bags.

The event, which has become a post-Christmas annual tradition, highlights the importance of compassion, as volunteers like Mary Maultsby-Jeffrey and Jamie Zuromski emphasize that homelessness often stems from mental health struggles, and that showing care for the unhoused helps remind them they are not forgotten.

ECAP has been temporarily operating out of a location in West Oakland in anticipation of the completion of their permanent home that is expected to be completed in 2025.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related