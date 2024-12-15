Emeryville Bi-Weekly Newsletter: December 1-15

In this edition of our Bi-Weekly newsletter, we share five stories and high-performing social media posts relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:

Two more “Ram-Raiding” robberies in Emeryville

Councilmember Priforce has ended his 10 day hunger strike

E’ville Eye Followers reminisce about the legendary Kitty’s bar

The red shoe iPhone bandit Tyler Mims is back in jail

ChatGTP “Roasts” Emeryville

Robbers crash U-Haul into store to steal $200 in Emeryville California pic.twitter.com/qABQ675bfx — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) December 8, 2024

More “Ram-Raiding” Robberies of Emeryville Businesses

In our last Bi-Weekly newsletter, we reported on the brazen “Ram-Raiding” burglary at the Nirvana mini-mart store on the corner of San Pablo Avenue and Peralta Street. Since then, the surveillance has been shared showing the full, wild, incident. After ramming the store, four hooded figures with bags attempt to ransack the store but appear impeded by the vehicle being lodged in the doorframe.

There have been at least two similar incidents in the past couple weeks including at GameStop and The Café Rack/Ohana Cannabis dispensary (as evidenced by the plywood coverings)

The type is crime is hard to prevent and we may be on the verge of seeing bollards installed in front of retail locations that are susceptible to these crimes (namely dispensaries, convenience and electronics stores).

Mug Shot: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Mims Back in Jail

Tyler Mims, the 23-year-old man alleged to be in the viral social media video snatching and estimated 50 iPhones from the Bay Street Emeryville Apple Store, is back in jail.

Mims was released on bail after being caught for the February incident despite having an extensive record.

Mims was again arrested on September 19th for new crimes including assault, corporal injury to spouse, cruelty to child and first degree burglary.

Mims is set for a mental health hearing on January 10.

Mims’ case, although anecdotal, may be precisely the reason voters voted en masse to remove D. A. Pamela Price as well as the overwhelming passage of Prop 36.

Whether these changes have any impact on these outcomes is TBD as Prop 36 doesn’t go into effect until 2025. Voters will eventually be tasked with picking a new D.A although this process is still being sorted out by county supervisors.

Councilmember Priforce ends hunger strike after Petition Achieves 1000 signatures

Councilmember Kalimah Priforce ended his 10 day hunger strike on Friday after achieving his goal of 1000 signatures on his change.org petition.

The petition, started by his fledgeling “Emery Rising” advocacy group is asking that Emeryville implement an Independent Public Ethics Commission instead of the current model where inquiries can only be brought forth by a majority of councilmembers leading to an uneven and politicized application.

The petition, open to all and not exclusively Emeryville residents, was chugging along but had stalled a bit causing concern that the hunger strike could linger and impact Priforce’s health.

It received a huge boost from CNN commentator Van Jones who retweeted a link to it asking to “support my friend.” Jones previously endorsed Priforce when he ran in 2022 tweeting his support to his large following.

When asked what meal he intended to consume when the hunger strike ended, Priforce was quick to name Emeryville favorite Wally’s Café.

“Unfortunately, Wally’s was closed when we hit the 1000 signatures,” Priforce provided. “I ended up eating lentils and rice at Cafe Colucci instead.”

The next steps are a bit murky as the Change.org petition has no legal bearing on local governments.

Priforce will either need to rally residents to demand this from other councilmembers and get it on the agenda — or pursue it through other means including a local ballot measure.

“We will now be working on launching its website with progress on a ballot initiative that will gather resident signatures to put the vote towards an independent public ethics commission to the people of Emeryville,” Priforce elaborated.

ChatGTP Roasts Emeryville

In another high performing social media post, we shared the results from ChatGTP when prompted to “Roast” the city of Emeryville.

The chatbot immediately returned its results calling the city “the living embodiment of a parking lot with aspirations” and saying the Marina “feels like the set of a murder mystery no one wanted to solve.”

One of the more challenging tests for machine learning has been writing humor. This short blurb clearly demonstrates that it has made leaps and bounds.

And in case you’re wondering, we tried the same prompt with Berkeley and Oakland with equally hilarious results.

Social Media Followers Reminisce About Kitty’s

In our highest performing social media post of the past two weeks, we shared photos and a blurb reminiscing about the legendary Kitty’s that existed in Emeryville from 2005-2011.

The bar was a favorite by locals and became the hottest spot in town for a period. The growth led to large crowds … and perhaps its demise.

“That was a fun bar – maybe too fun,” was among many comments on the post from people that lived through the era.

In 2011, Kitty’s was the sight of a well publicized brawl that some categorized as a “riot” leading to a massive police response.

The club’s cabaret license was not renewed making it difficult to operate and proprietor Kitty Faria opted to pack her bags and move to Brazil.

Prizefighter opened at the space a few months later and has become a staple in the community since. Prizefighter recently celebrating their 13th anniversary and recently opened an adjacent Bottle Shop.

