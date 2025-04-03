Emeryville Bi-Monthly Newsletter: March 16-31

In this edition of our Bi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:

Emeryville BioTech Lab profiled for use of AI in weight loss drug research

Emeryville Councilmember Courtney Welch appointed to CHPC Board

Recent Public Market Tower foreclosure procedures revealing of CRE plunge

Local multidisciplinary Artist Eugene Tssui Profiled by KQED

Andy Cohen gives “shout out” to Emeryville in recent talk show

Councilmember Courtney Welch Appointed to CHPC

Emeryville City Councilmember Courtney Welch was named among four appointees to the California Housing Partnership Corporation (CHPC) Board by Governor Gavin Newsom recently.

The California Housing Partnership Corporation (CHPC) is a nonprofit organization that works to expand affordable housing opportunities across California. Appointment to the Board, which consists of eight members, required state Senate confirmation.

A March 14 Press Release, details her qualifications which include a resume in housing-related non-profits and advocacy organizations.

No compensation is provided for the position.

EBT Details Public Market Tower Deal

East Bay Times business reporter George Avalos penned a recent piece detailing how dramatically the value of the Public Market Tower at 6001 Shellmound has plummeted.

The building was sold by former owner CCRP to EverWest (now “Sagard Capital”) in 2017. Purchase price at the time was listed as $33 Million.

The pandemic-induced Real Estate slump has hit certain Commercial and Apartment properties hard including the nearby Bayview Apartments that was seized by its lender last year.

In Janurary, Blox Ventures bought the $21.6 million loan for the tower through a foreclosure process for just $6.8 million (18% of the price it was most recently sold for according to EBT’s calculation).

We should note that the Public Market Food Hall is owned and operated by Oxford Properties who acquired the property in 2021.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Heralded Artist Eugene Tssui Profiled by KQED

Notable artist Eugene Tssui just wrapped up his residency at the Rotten City Cultural District space at Bay Street last week. Tssui is a multidisciplinary artist and architect with accolades as a painter, fashion designer, musician, and athlete.

Tssui was profiled by KQED Arts & Culture for his designs that emphasize sustainability and biomimicry, aiming to “harmonize with natural forms and functions.”

Eugene’s son Sorell Tsui has grown into a heralded artist in his own right and is among the founders of ABG Art Group who are behind the Rotten City Cultural District team. RCCD is working to amplify the city’s profile as a destination Arts District.

The next residency that will feature the work of sculpture Robert Orbal is scheduled to open today.

Subscribe to the RCCD Newsletter to be alerted to all of their various programming.

Emeryville BioTech Lab Profiled for Use of AI in Weight Loss Drug Research

Abalone Bio, whose offices are on 45th street next to the Pixar Campus, has been making waves with recent profiles in The SF Business Times and CBS News Bay Area.

Founded in 2017 by Rich Yu and Gustavo Pesce (Pesce passed away in 2021), Abolone develops antibody-based medicines that activate cell receptors to treat pain, inflammation, and cancer.

Abalone is utilizing artificial intelligence to develop more precise weight-loss drugs that minimize common side effects. By generating billions of yeast cells, their research aims to create medications that specifically target neurons responsible for feelings of fullness without activating those causing adverse effects like nausea or diarrhea.

AI technology plays a crucial role in this process by analyzing vast numbers of antibody sequences to identify optimal combinations for effective treatments.

Andy Cohen gives shout out to Emeryville in Recent Interview

Emmy Award-winning producer, writer and media personality Andy Cohen name-dropped “Emeryville” in a recent episode of his “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Bravo TV show.

“I remember Season 1 of Top Chef, we were in Emeryville, California…” Cohen reminisced with guest Candice Kumai who was a contestant on the show that debuted in 2006. “What is this show gonna be? We were learning as we went on,” he reflected.

Top Chef of course went on to become a huge success and is currently in its 22nd Season.

Parts of the first season of Top Chef were filmed at the Paulding & Company commercial kitchen space on 62nd Street. Proprietor Terry Paulding retired in 2017 and the space became ITK Kitchen who shuttered amid the pandemic lock downs.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related