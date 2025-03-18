Emeryville Bi-Monthly Newsletter: March 1-15, 2025

In this edition of our Bi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:
- West Oakland Event Acknowledges 16th Street Station Historic Registry
- Peet’s relents to PETA after “Vegan Surcharge” campaign
- The City of Emeryville’s Latest Public Art Purchase Award
- AC Transit Board Approved Two-Phase Fare Increase
- The Athletic Profiles Pixar’s Win or Lose series “Spirit of Oakland”
Peet’s Eliminates “Vegan Tax” after PETA Campaign Featuring Sir Paul McCartney
Emeryville-headquartered Peet’s Coffee is the latest corporation to relent to public pressure from PETA. This campaign was amplified “with a little help from their friend” Beetles legend Sir Paul McCartney.
“I must say this [vegan milk upcharge] surprised me as I understand that your company [Peet’s] is committed to reducing methane emissions & water waste, yet cow’s milk significantly contributes to them,” McCartney is quoted in the campaign. “I would like to politely request that you consider dropping the upcharge on plant milks, just as Starbucks & Dunkin’ have recently done.”
Four days later, Peet’s shared on their social media accounts that they would change their menu pricing. “We’re exited to offer non-dairy option at the same price as milk-based drinks.”
Almond, Soy, Oat and Coconut milks have become common replacements for traditional dairy milk for vegans and those with lactose intolerance. Plant-based milks can require more processing and typically run at a smaller scale than traditional dairy’s thus the cost discrepancy. Vegans argue that this subsidy is necessary for the planet because of the methane and other greenhouse gases that traditional dairy’s produce that impact climate change.
Peet’s plans to implement this new pricing this Summer.
Peet’s, founded in Berkeley 1966, has called Emeryville home since 1996. They were acquired by a German holding company in 2012.
OHA Celebrates 16th Street Station National Register Status
Hundreds turned out on Sunday, March 9 to recognize the official listing of the Historic West Oakland 16th Street station on the National Register Listing.
The Oakland Heritage Alliance has been working hard to elevate the prospects of having the deteriorating station restored and this listing is a significant step.
“We need something tangible to stick our hearts into to get behind together,” said OHA President Daniel Levy at the event. “We have to continue building Oakland, building this city and we believe this station right here is that next building block in building this city.”
The organization completed the event by installing a green plaque to the wire fence protecting the property.
While enthusiasm for restoring the space is genuine, the money to do is currently not. The organization is relying on the current owner of the site, City Ventures, to capitalize on the tax credits the status provides.
In the meantime, OHA continues to gather signatures on its petition and lobby local officials while hoping that someone with deep pockets and a love of Oakland steps forward.
AC Transit Board Approved Two-Phase Fare Increase
On March 13, 2025, the AC Transit Board of Directors approved a two-phase fare adjustment to address a significant budget shortfall. Effective July 1, 2025, the local adult cash fare will increase by $0.25, from $2.50 to $2.75, and the Transbay cash fare will rise from $6.00 to $6.50. A subsequent $0.25 increase will bring the local cash fare to $3.00 on July 1, 2026. This decision, passed by a narrow 4 to 3 vote, aims to protect service levels while minimizing financial impacts on riders.
The fare adjustments are projected to generate $4.1 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2025-2026, with an anticipated total of $7.9 million by the end of fiscal year 2026-2027. Despite the fare increases, AC Transit will maintain a $0.25 discount for Clipper and mobile fare payments, and pass prices and discounted fares will adjust based on existing multipliers to ensure a fair and consistent structure for all riders.
City of Emeryville to Unveil Latest Purchase Award
The City of Emeryville will unveil its latest public art purchase award winner on Thursday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m. “Lanzon de Chavin Totem” (great spear) by local artist Roberto Gastelumendi was the recipient of the honor at the last Emeryville Art Exhibition.
The 9-foot tall wood totem made from white oak and other mixed hardwoods was created using a unique joinery technique that Gastelumendi pioneered. It will live in the lobby of Emeryville’s Civic Center.
A taco bar by local Los Cantaros Taqueria will be served. No RSVP is required. Gastelumendi will be on site to explain his technique and answer questions.
Pixar Series Gives Nod to The East Bay and Departed Athletics
Win or Lose, Pixar’s first original series, has been receiving rave reviews by viewers and critics. The 8 episode series follows players, parents and personnel of “The Pickles,” a co-ed middle school softball team, exploring their personal experiences and intertwined relationships.
Pixar, known for its many easter eggs, has included several references that seem to indicate it was inspired locally.
The NY Times’ Athletic (the sports journalism department of the publication) has noted some comparisons to the recently departed Oakland Athletics. “The Pickles, that wears vintage green-and-gold uniforms, embraces an underdog mentality and plays in a home city that looks like Oakland.”
Pixar’s studios, built in Emeryville at the site of the former Oakland Oaks Ball park, has frequently honored its local baseball heritage within its campus building a hidden lounge area with Oaks Memorabilia and other artifacts uncovered during the 2000 construction of its campus. The animation studio has also expressed interest in acknowledging the former home plate location of the demolished ball park with a plaque or something similar.
Win or Lose is exclusively available to stream on Disney+.
