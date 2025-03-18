Emeryville Bi-Monthly Newsletter: March 1-15, 2025

Peet’s Eliminates “Vegan Tax” after PETA Campaign Featuring Sir Paul McCartney

Emeryville-headquartered Peet’s Coffee is the latest corporation to relent to public pressure from PETA. This campaign was amplified “with a little help from their friend” Beetles legend Sir Paul McCartney.

“I must say this [vegan milk upcharge] surprised me as I understand that your company [Peet’s] is committed to reducing methane emissions & water waste, yet cow’s milk significantly contributes to them,” McCartney is quoted in the campaign. “I would like to politely request that you consider dropping the upcharge on plant milks, just as Starbucks & Dunkin’ have recently done.”

Four days later, Peet’s shared on their social media accounts that they would change their menu pricing. “We’re exited to offer non-dairy option at the same price as milk-based drinks.”

Almond, Soy, Oat and Coconut milks have become common replacements for traditional dairy milk for vegans and those with lactose intolerance. Plant-based milks can require more processing and typically run at a smaller scale than traditional dairy’s thus the cost discrepancy. Vegans argue that this subsidy is necessary for the planet because of the methane and other greenhouse gases that traditional dairy’s produce that impact climate change.

Peet’s plans to implement this new pricing this Summer.

Peet’s, founded in Berkeley 1966, has called Emeryville home since 1996. They were acquired by a German holding company in 2012.