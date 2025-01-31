Emeryville Bi-Monthly Newsletter: January 16-31

In this edition of our Bi-Monthly newsletter* covering the second half of January, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:

Priforce censure letter hits mailboxes

Emeryville mortuary touting new water cremation method

Emeryville-based AI startup at center of FTC whistleblower’s complaint

New Horton St. structure garners curiosity of residents

County Supervisors appoint D.A. Price replacement

* Previously “Bi-Weekly Newsletter” Priforce Censure letter hits Emeryville Mailboxes Emeryville residents and businesses should have received a letter from the city outlining the recent censure of councilmember Kalimah Priforce. The request to send the letter was made by former Councilmember John Bauters presumably to provide the city’s explanation for taking this action and countering misinformation spread by blogs and social media.

Sent to a total of 9,500 addresses in the city, the cost for the mailer was slightly over $7,500 with a nominal amount of staff time.

Priforce was also removed from all city committees and regional board appointments. It was the first censure of an Emeryville councilmember in 15 years.

The text of the letter signed by 2024 Mayor Mayor Courtney Welch reads as follows:

Dear Emeryville Residents and Businesses:

I write to inform you of recent action taken at a special meeting of the Emeryville City Council on Tuesday, December 3rd. At that meeting, the City Council considered and adopted the enclosed resolution to censure Council Member Kalimah Priforce for ethical violations of the Emeryville Code of Ethics and Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials which every member of the City Council voted to adopt on September 26, 2023. Those violations include disclosing confidential discussions that took place in a closed session of the City Council in violation of the state’s public meeting laws and failing to file required financial disclosure statements with the State of California’s Fair Political Practices Commission as required under the Political Reform Act of 1974. In addition, the City Council directed staff to mail the attached resolution to all mailing addresses in the City of Emeryville.

Mr. Priforce was provided with notice of the resolution and an opportunity to submit written opposition, which he declined to do. Mr. Priforce was permitted an opportunity to, and did respond to, the resolution at the special meeting. As noted in the resolution, the Council approved removing him from all current local committee and regional board appointments and prohibiting him from receiving reimbursement with public funds for travel and attendance at conferences or events.

This action was not undertaken by the City Council lightly but only after significant deliberation and consideration of conduct, including consideration of Council Member Priforce’s response to these allegations, and after receiving public comment.

The Covariant AI office located at 5905 Christie Avenue (Google Maps). Emeryville AI Startup at Center of Amazon Whistleblower Complaint Emeryville-based robotics start-up Covariant AI is at the center of a whistleblower complaint alleging possible antitrust violations. Covariant AI builds advanced AI models that enable the automation of warehouse robots. Online retail giant Amazon recently announced it was hiring three of the startup’s founders and about a quarter of their staff in a $400 million agreement. According to a scoop by the Washington Post, Amazon signed a controversial licensing deal with Covariant effectively turning them into a “zombie” company by restricting their ability to compete independently. The complaint alleges these restrictions limit Covariant’s ability to license its technology elsewhere restricting job growth, investment, and innovation in the local AI sector. The agreement, the article implies, was effectively an acquisition in disguise and structured to avoid antitrust scrutiny. The deal raises concerns about Big Tech’s expanding grip on emerging AI tech and underscores the precarious nature of start-up success in the age of corporate dominance. The outcome of the complaint could have far-reaching implications for the entrepreneurial community, shaping the future of how AI start-ups navigate the pressures of Big Tech partnerships.

Photo: Google Emeryville Mortuary Brings Water Cremation to the Bay Area Pacific Interment Service, located behind the Key Route Lofts on Yerba Buena Avenue, is promoting a new method for cremation that it claims is gentler and more environmentally friendly. As recently profiled by the East Bay Times, Pacific Interment recently began offering alkaline hydrolysis, also known as “aquamation,” which uses water, sodium hydroxide and heat to break down tissue. California recently legalized the process and more families are seeking an alternative to traditional cremation for their departed loved ones.

Remains are placed in a sealed chamber and the three-hour process leaves behind a pristine skeleton and a yellowish liquid that is safe to empty directly into our sewer system.

The remaining bones and teeth are then placed in a cremulator machine which grinds them into a fine, ivory powder which is placed into an urn and returned to the deceased’s family.

Disadvantages of the process include the use of more water and it is currently more expensive than traditional methods.

Pacific Interment’s aquamation machine, manufactured by Bio-Response Solutions, is the first in the Bay Area and one of only four in the state. Founder Francisco Rivero is optimistic that more families will embrace the method as awareness and acceptance grows.

Photo: Ben Yee Industrial Canopy Erected on Marchant Site A new structure recently erected on Horton Street near Stanford has garnered the curiosity of residents. The metal frame is a temporary “industrial canopy” that is part of the toxic remediation of the soil that was once a manufacturing site for the Marchant Calculating Machine Company. The structure is expected to be in place until Mid-March. Per the DTSC, “There will be an Industrial Canopy covering the northeastern part of the Site where contamination levels are highest to control dust, vapor, and odors during excavations. The Canopy will be equipped with a negative pressure ventilation system to control the release of VOCs. Air inside the tent will be filtered prior to venting out. Water, spray foam, and plastic sheeting will be used to control dust, vapors, and odors when handling soil outside of the tent.” Remediation on the site began last June. This phase of cleanup is expected to take at least two years. Additional information and updates can be viewed on the DTSC website.

Judge Ursula Jones Dickson Picked to Replace Price as D.A. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Ursula Jones Dickson has been appointed as Alameda County’s next District Attorney following a highly anticipated vote by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. The selection process began two weeks ago with 15 candidates who were whittled down through public interviews, deliberations, and multiple rounds of voting. Dickson was among the two recommendations made by the public safety activist group SAFE (Safe Alameda for Everyone) who facilitated the recall of D.A. Pamela Price. According to SAFE, State Attorney General Rob Bonta attempted to use his political influence to steer the Supervisors toward the selection of Venus Johnson who was viewed by some in the pro-recall camp as a “Price 2.0.” Newly elected D5 Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas, whose district includes Emeryville, emphatically voiced support for Johnson. Bas was also a supporter of Price’s election as D.A. and publicly opposed her recall. D5 Supervisor Nikki Bas stood by Price despite her unfavorable public opinion (photo: pamelaprice4da.com). While Emeryville voters were staunchly in favor of Price’s recall, neighboring communities in North and West Oakland which Bas also represents, voted against it. Ultimately, Jones Dickson received the support of three of the five Supervisors including D1 Supervisor and Board President David Haubert, D2 Supervisor Elisa Marquez, and D4 Supervisor Nate Miley. Following her selection, Jones Dickson spoke about her approach to the job and how it would differ from Price. “Although I respect [Price’s] convictions, they’re not mine,” Jones Dickson spoke to the media covering the event. “I’m here to do a job, and as a judge, you have to be fair and impartial. You have to make sure you keep the law first, and this is a victim-centered process.” Jones Dickson is expected to officially step into the role on February 4. She will fill the remainder of Price’s term that ends in 2028. The Berkeley Scanner has provided extensive coverage of the process leading up to the vote as well as Jones Dickson’s statements following her selection outlining her approach. Watch the complete BoS meeting online.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related