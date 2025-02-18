Emeryville Bi-Monthly Newsletter: Feb 1-15, 2025

In this edition of our Bi-Monthly newsletter covering the first half of February, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed including:

Boyd’s Autobody closes, property sold to City of Emeryville

Southern Hollis “Sustainable Streetscaping” project poised to kick off

Emeryville Woman admits to killing security guard (EBT)

Attempted ATM robbery of Emeryville Woman holding baby (TBS)

Two Emeryville residents Indicted for U.S. Treasury fraud (DOJ)

Boyd’s Autobody Property Acquired by City Boyd’s Body & Auto Repair Shop, who have served the local community for over 40 years, called it quits recently.

“It has been a true honor meeting the wonderful people of Emeryville and assisting them with their vehicle needs,” wrote Boyd’s owner in a sign placed on the fence of the property. “Thank you to all the wonderful people who made the journey possible. I will truly miss each and every one.”

The property was listed for sale in 2023 and the city has been eyeing acquiring it to expand the adjacent Stanford Avenue Park.

The Emeryville Planning Commission reviewed and made a recommendation to pursue acquisition at their June, 2024 meeting. It was originally listed for $2.1M but reduced to $1.7M after soil contamination issues were discovered through routine testing that will require remediation.

The City of Emeryville officially took possession of the property on January 31, 2025.

Oakland: Police say woman confessed to killing security guard during argument, but no charges filed thus far https://t.co/u1PB6lwceu — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) February 7, 2025 Emeryville woman admits to killing security guard after dispute An unnamed 24-year old Emeryville Woman is at the center of the recent shooting death of a Highland Hospital security guard. 28-year-old Curtis Haynes was shot and killed on Saturday, January 18 about 7:10 p.m. outside a liquor store near the 8400 block of International Boulevard in East Oakland. According to this recent EBT report, the two had previously been romantically involved but the relationship soured and devolved into arguing and angry text messages. A verbal confrontation between Haynes and the woman occurred outside of the liquor store. The woman claims that she found the gun used in the shooting on a chair outside the liquor store, shot Haynes with it, then put it back where she’d found it before fleeing the scene. The woman has allegedly admitting to being the shooter but charges have yet to be filed against her.

Attempted Robbery of Emeryville Woman While Holding Baby in Berkeley An Emeryville woman in her 30s was the victim of attempted ATM robbery according to a report by The Berkeley Scanner. The incident happened at a BMO bank branch along Shattuck Avenue at Vine Street. The woman, holding a baby while using the ATM, was approached by two men who demanded her property. Seeing no weapons, she refused and the young men fled the scene. No arrests have been made according to the Berkeley PD.

Southern Hollis ‘Sustainable Streetscapes’ Project Poised to Kick Off Emeryville residents are bracing for something most have become all too familiar with: Road construction and the traffic delays associated with it. Hollis Street intersections slated to receive improvements include Powell, Stanford, 53rd St., 45th St., and Park Avenue. These improvements will include: Bulb-out sidewalks at signalized intersections

Bus pads and dedicated passenger loading areas

Pavement repairs and utility upgrades Construction is expected to begin the week of February 24 and last through June, 2025 (although this timeline could be impacted by weather). More information and project contact information are available on the city’s website.

Two Emeryville Residents Indicted On Bank Fraud Charges A federal grand jury has indicted two Emeryville Residents on bank fraud charges according to a Press Release by the Northern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office. 25-year-old Franchesca Calagui and 27-year-old Dondre Gray are facing charges related to receiving stolen U.S. Treasury checks with forged endorsements. The indictment alleges that between May 2022 and March 2023, the pair obtained and signed stolen Treasury checks and recruited “runners” to cash them at a Chase branch where Calagui worked. Authorities say the scheme involved at least 339 stolen checks worth a total of over $850,000. Both individuals were arrested and appeared in federal court, with their next hearing set for April 3, 2025.

