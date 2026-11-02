Emery Unified Candidates Offer Few Answers as District Grapples With Academic Challenges

Emeryville voters preparing to elect three members of the Emery Unified School District Board of Trustees on November 3 have had surprisingly few opportunities to hear directly from the people seeking their votes. With the district facing persistent academic challenges, the limited engagement raises questions about how well candidates understand the problems—and what they intend to do about them.

After the regular filing deadline passed for the three open seats, only two candidates had filed: incumbent Regina Chagolla and Brian Donahue, a frequent critic of the district who had run for the seat in the previous two elections. Because an incumbent did not file for reelection, the filing period was extended by five days, allowing three additional candidates to enter the race: former trustee Kimberly Solis and newcomers Christopher Keith Allen and David Ridlehuber.

Donahue has repeatedly asserted he is not particularly interested in holding the position. He has described his candidacy as an effort to ensure voters have an election rather than having board members appointed without a contested vote.

Ridlehuber is the only candidate to have a statement published in the voter guide, which charges candidates a fee for including one. The cost can be prohibitive for some candidates.

Limited Voter Engagement Opportunities

Forcing an election is only part of the equation. Voters also need meaningful information about candidates’ positions and priorities to make informed choices and hold elected officials accountable for their decisions.

Yet efforts to provide those opportunities have met with uneven participation and responsiveness. The five candidates have offered voters relatively few opportunities to understand how they would get the district back on track. That information is especially important for families weighing the district’s trajectory and deciding whether to enroll their children in Emery’s public schools or seek alternatives.

The limited engagement comes at a consequential time for Emery Unified. There is no way to sugarcoat the challenges facing the district, particularly when it comes to student achievement.

Only Two Candidates Participate in League Voter Forum

The October 18 forum offered voters a rare opportunity to hear candidates discuss the district’s academic performance, governance and need for change. Only two of the five candidates—Donahue and Ridlehuber—participated in the League of Women Voters’ candidate forum.

The event was originally scheduled as an in-person gathering on October 8 but was abruptly canceled and moved to a remote format after the organization struggled to secure sufficient candidate participation. Some candidates reportedly preferred to avoid the confrontations associated with Donahue, who was subject to a three-year restraining order protecting two Emeryville city employees, granted by an Alameda County Superior Court judge in September 2025.

Even with the remote accommodation, these three candidates did not participate.

A replay of the LoWV candidate forum where only Donahue and Ridlehuber participated.

Donahue, an Emeryville resident of more than 40 years and a former district parent, repeatedly criticized the district’s leadership, citing state assessment results that he said place Emery Unified at the bottom of Alameda County school districts. He characterized the district’s struggles as a management failure rather than a lack of resources.

“Resources is not the problem. Leadership, the lack of leadership is the problem,” Donahue said, arguing that Emery has more revenue per student than other county districts but continues to produce poor academic outcomes.

Donahue repeatedly urged voters to support Ridlehuber and Allen instead, saying, “I will run every single election at Emery Unified School Board until I’m dead” to ensure voters have a choice.

“I will run every single election at Emery Unified School Board until I’m dead” School Board Candidate Brian Donahue

Ridlehuber, a general contractor and project manager whose daughter attends Anna Yates Elementary, presented a considerably more measured approach. He described himself as a community-minded parent rather than a reform candidate, emphasizing his desire to become more involved and contribute to the district.

“I’m not really coming in as a reform candidate or anything. I just wanna be more involved and support the school as best I can,” he said.

The candidates diverged most noticeably on how to address the district’s academic struggles. Ridlehuber advocated expanded tutoring, small-group instruction, individualized learning plans and continued professional development for teachers. Donahue called for sweeping leadership changes, suggested exploring a merger with Berkeley Unified and argued that Emery should use its comparatively strong financial position to pay teachers more.

On facilities, Donahue strongly opposed additional construction, pointing to the approximately $95 million Emeryville Center for Community Life campus built roughly a decade ago and its long-term bond obligations. Ridlehuber said he was impressed with the existing facilities and their maintenance but acknowledged he had not yet formed opinions about future priorities.

Both candidates supported exploring teacher housing. Ridlehuber cited his work with Habitat for Humanity and affordable housing advocacy, while Donahue argued that teacher compensation makes living in Emeryville difficult.

They also differed on school safety and governance. Donahue criticized past consideration of placing school resource officers on campus, arguing that police involvement can contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline. He called for stronger accountability and greater transparency from district leadership. Ridlehuber acknowledged limited familiarity with existing discipline policies but said he appreciated how the school had handled issues involving his own child.

On student protection, Ridlehuber suggested following a two-adult supervision model, drawing on his experience volunteering at Anna Yates. Donahue called for implementing established best practices but acknowledged he had not developed a specific proposal.

In his closing remarks, Ridlehuber promised to bring an independent voice to the board, saying, “I won’t be silent, and I’ll do everything I can to make some positive changes.”

Donahue closed by reiterating his appeal to voters to reject the incumbents and elect new leadership.

Persistently Low CAASPP Scores

The limited candidate engagement comes at a consequential time for Emery Unified. The latest California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results show both Anna Yates Elementary and Emery Secondary trailing statewide benchmarks in several important measures.

At Anna Yates, 39.3% of students scored at the lowest achievement level in English language arts, compared with 29% statewide. In mathematics, the results were even more troubling: 47.6% scored at the lowest level, compared with 38.2% statewide.

At Emery Secondary, where the comparison reflects just 18 tested 11th-graders, two-thirds of students (66.7%) scored at the lowest achievement level in mathematics, compared with 38.2% statewide.

The school’s English language arts results were more mixed, with half of students scoring proficient or advanced. The share meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts also increased substantially from the previous year

The California School Dashboard provides a broader picture of district performance, including academic achievement, chronic absenteeism, graduation rates and other measures of school effectiveness.

The California School Dashboard shows concerns in several measured areas.

Another CA Dashboard snapshot provides additional context. Although CAASPP itself does not publish countywide district rankings, ScoreCA.org’s comparison of 2025–26 results places Emery Unified 16th among Alameda County’s 18 school districts—third-lowest overall. Just 33.8% of Emery students scored proficient or above in English language arts and 27.3% in math, placing the district behind only Hayward and San Lorenzo. ScoreCA.org’s combined ranking averages proficiency rates across both subjects. ScoreCA’s methodology, although not an “official” ranking, lists Emery16th out of the county’s 18 districts.

District’s Own Report Acknowledges Limited Progress

Emery Unified’s own 2026–27 Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) offers a candid assessment of the challenges facing the district. Although it reports areas of progress, including a 95.7% graduation rate, improved attendance and gains among English Learners, it characterizes the actions associated with its primary academic achievement goal as only “partially effective” overall. The report acknowledges that efforts to improve student outcomes have produced limited and inconsistent results, particularly in English language arts, mathematics and for certain student groups.

The numbers are especially troubling for students with disabilities. According to the 2025 California School Dashboard results cited in the LCAP, these students scored 96.5 points below standard in English language arts and 149.3 points below standard in mathematics. The district acknowledged that additional instructional aide support, technology integration and other interventions had improved student participation and access to instruction but had not been sufficient to close those achievement gaps. It said more intensive, sustained and individualized academic interventions remain necessary.

The district has also struggled to provide a consistent pathway to career and technical education. According to the report, Emery Unified offered individual CTE courses but no sequence of courses for three consecutive years, from 2022–23 through 2024–25. The district cited staffing shortages in the latter two years. Meanwhile, just 50% of seniors met UC and CSU A–G course requirements in 2024–25, falling short of the district’s 70% target.

The report also confirms that Emery Unified is receiving “Differentiated Assistance” from the Alameda County Office of Education. The district was identified for assistance because of low academic performance in English language arts and mathematics, elevated suspension rates and high chronic absenteeism among students with disabilities.

Families Express Concerns

For some families, the concerns extend beyond test scores and program offerings. One Emery Unified parent, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation, described difficulty getting responses from district leadership when raising concerns about Anna Yates.

“I reached out to three school board members regarding concerns at Anna Yates, and not one responded to my emails or calls,” the parent said. “School boards should be actively engaged with families and the community year-round.”

The parent also called for greater attention to supporting students with different learning and behavioral needs, while acknowledging the district’s efforts around cultural awareness.

“I appreciate their efforts around cultural awareness, but I’d also like to see that same energy put into training teachers and staff to support children with different learning and behavioral needs,” the parent said. “Not every child fits a cookie-cutter mold.”

These are not simply outside criticisms. They are challenges the district has documented in its own assessment—and ones its next governing board will be expected to address.

Anemic Responses to E’ville Eye Questionnaire

The E’ville Eye encountered similar difficulties while soliciting responses to a 10-question candidate questionnaire covering issues facing the district. The questionnaire was developed following the disappointing League forum turnout and at the urging of several parents, with the goal of helping voters distinguish candidates’ priorities.

On October 22, we emailed all five candidates seeking confirmation of their participation. Only Donahue ultimately submitted answers.

Ridlehuber was initially responsive to the process but ultimately did not provide responses. Chagolla replied five days after the initial inquiry, explaining that she had misunderstood the requested deadline to confirm participation and citing a commitment to phone-bank for a ballot measure as the reason for her delayed response. After the deadline was clarified, she declined to answer the questions.

Solis responded approximately a week after the initial inquiry and repeated follow-ups. She cited a “lengthy work trip” for the delay but ultimately declined to participate. Allen never responded to the questionnaire inquiry.

Donahue was the only candidate to complete the E’ville Eye questionnaire. His responses are embedded below. He also cited his family’s experience as a reason for seeking change: “Our daughter was bullied terribly at Emery and we couldn’t get help from anyone on the school board.”

Open document in a new window

Chagolla did, however, submit responses to questions from Emeryville Today, the UC Berkeley student-run news publication.

Do Voters Deserve Answers?

A high-performing district might warrant less scrutiny. But when a district has demonstrated persistent shortcomings, candidates should be expected to explain what needs to change and how they would turn things around.

Running for public office involves more than putting one’s name on a ballot and asking the community for its support. It means accepting a responsibility to explain one’s positions, answer questions and demonstrate an understanding of the issues facing the institution one hopes to govern. Voters should not have to chase down candidates to get those answers.

Candidates certainly have professional, family and other obligations. But public forums and written questionnaires are among the most basic opportunities available to candidates to engage with voters.

For a district confronting persistent academic challenges and difficult questions about its direction, the public deserves more than campaign promises. It deserves candidates willing to discuss the problems openly and explain what they intend to do about them.

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