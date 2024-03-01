Emery School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Deemed Credible

Parents of Emery USD’s aftercare program were abruptly asked to pick up their children on Wednesday, February 28 at about 3:45 p.m. No reasons were given at the time.

In accordance with local safety protocols, children at the school were ushered by staff to the multi-use sports field until their parents arrived. The drill impacted about 150 children and their parents.

Parents were later notified via email that this was a precautionary action taken after the district received what was described as a credible bomb threat. The EPD later determined the threat to be a false alarm.

“Today, during after school hours, the Emeryville Police Department was contacted because of a bomb threat,” noted EUSD Superintendent Quiauna Scott in an email sent to parents later that evening. “It appears that many East Bay school districts were also targeted with a similar email threat.”

Which other East Bay schools were targeted was not provided.

Bomb threats against school districts have become a familiar trend throughout the country as of late. Theses threats are disruptive, but need to be taken seriously. The EUSD was previously targeted with bomb threats back in 2018.

“We are thankful to our staff, after school partners and local law enforcement for their prompt response.” said Scott.

