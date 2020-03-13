Emery High Junior Jayden Cummings Wins Coveted Congressional App Challenge

17-year old Emery High Junior Jayden Cummings was recently recognized as the winner of the 2019 Congressional App Challenge within California’s District 13. Cummings developed a social media management platform for small businesses that he branded iBlinkco.

Cummings honed his coding skills through the Oakland-based Hidden Genius Project that trains and mentors black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills.

Cummings is now hoping to showcase his talents in our nation’s capital and has already surpassed his goal of raising $3,000 to pay for the trip via a GoFundMe campaign.

“Over the last 2 years, my passion for creating technology and computer science has grown tremendously,” Cummings notes in his campaign. “I’m determined to showcase my tech project in person in Washington, D.C., while representing my family, my brothers and sisters, and my community.”

The Congressional App Challenge #HouseOfCode Ceremony will be held on March 24th in D.C.. U.S. House of Representatives hosts district-wide contests for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science.

Cummings was recently interviewed on CBS Bay Area by reporter Mary Lee.

Cummings is hoping to take advantage of his first trip to D.C. to take in some of its many monuments and history. “It is my hope that I can stay in D.C. a few extra days so I can visit some of the national monuments, especially the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and tour Howard University.”

Photo: Jayden’s GoFundMe page.

