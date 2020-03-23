Emery Go-Round, AC Transit, BART Announce Reduced Service in Response to Plummeting Ridership

Transit providers in the East Bay are adjusting service schedules in response to lowered demand for rides. This comes in response to the current shelter-in-place orders by both the Governor and Alameda County health officials addressing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Emery Go-Round

Emery Go-Round has announced reduced service effective Monday, March 30th. Shuttles will eliminate their more frequent commuter schedule and run their standard service schedule only, between 5:30 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. Frequency will be reduced to approximately once-every-15-minutes, seven days a week.

Commute service buses will not run on weekdays. Passengers wishing to reach their destination will need to follow the standard service schedule and routing instead.

The Emeryville Transportation Management Association (ETMA) has also published a response plan, outlining the measures they’re taking to protect drivers and riders during the COVID-19 outbreak. These efforts include additional signage to raise awareness, an action plan to handle riders exhibiting symptoms of certain illnesses, and the use of a germicide cleaner during vehicle cleanings.

View EGR’s standard schedule or read additional announcements on emerygoround.com.

Effective Monday, 3/23, please use rear doors for boarding if you are able. For ADA ramp, mobility devices or priority seating, please use front door. No fare payment required until further notice. https://t.co/RmDocdXF29 pic.twitter.com/H1nPYv9CHa — AC Transit (@rideact) March 22, 2020

AC Transit

AC Transit is implementing rear-door boarding on buses with multiple doors, with no fare payment required until further notice. This move mirrors new boarding procedures implemented by other bus transit agencies nationwide.



“Passengers who require a ramp, use mobility devices or need priority seating may continue to use the front door for boarding. Wheelchair riders may be allowed onboard without securements by bus operators,” said the agency on an unsigned notice posted on its website.

Riders are encouraged to obey social distancing best practices between each other and the bus operator.

The agency is maintaining regular schedules, with the exception of school-specific service (600-line service).

AC Transit will also increase its cleaning measures on-board its buses.

Riders are also encouraged to stay informed on route changes and operational adjustments at actransit.org, Twitter, or Facebook, and to sign up for line-specific alerts.

Starting Monday March 23, BART will close at 9pm each day. Starting March 28, the system will open at 8am on Saturdays. https://t.co/4R5amc59Jx for full details and alternatives. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 19, 2020

Bay Area Rapid Transit

BART has reduced its service, limiting trains to running between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays at normal frequencies. Ridership on the agency is said to be down 85% and they are losing as much as $37 million per months in revenue.

Beginning Saturday, March 28th, weekend trains will run between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. at normal frequencies.

The agency says that that riders need to be on the train by 8:45pm in order to be assured that they can reach their intended destination.

BART is also responding to COVID-19 health concerns by increasing cleaning of its trains and installing hand sanitizer stations at every station.

Read more alerts on bart.gov.

