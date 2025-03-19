Eli’s Mile High Club Warns of “Danger of Closing its Doors”

After months of back and forth with the City of Oakland, the owners of Eli’s Mile High Club are warning it is at risk of shutting down. The historic venue located in North Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood has launched a fundraiser to help pay for the renovations needed to meet city requirements to reopen their outdoor patio area.

“At this time, Eli’s is in danger of closing its doors,” the venue stated in their GoFundMe campaign. “We are reaching out to our beloved community for help in supporting this historic venue through recently imposed city restrictions and zoning issues.”

In November 2024, city code enforcement officials issued a red tag on the venue’s rustic patio. This despite previous inspections by fire marshals and health department officials that found no issues with the space according to Eli’s owners.

One of several code enforcement reports on The City of Oakland’s website notes “Eli’s Mile High Club is constructing a 2-story structure at the rear of the property. Construction has encroached into a neighboring property. NO permits found.”

The large outdoor space with picnic benches, booths and a separate bar area has been a lifeblood of revenue for the establishment augmenting the small interior space.

“My concerns are for my staff, they’re losing their jobs,” Eli’s co-owner Mathew Patane told KQED in a story published March 7. “My concern is for the 50 years of history this place has given to the East Bay.”

The space at 3629 MLK Way (originally Grove Street) originally opened as a Cow Bell Dairy in 1931. Throughout the decades it existed as a fountain cafe, shoe repair business and a Barbecue Restaurant. It was first slated to open as a music venue in 1972 when a “Margie’s Lounge” applied for a cabaret license at the space (although it’s unclear if they ever actually opened).

It became Eli’s Mile High Club in 1974 named after owner Elijah Thornton. Thornton was shot and killed in 1979 by his girlfriend, Blues Singer Frankie Williams. It was sold the following year to Troyce Key who operated the space until his death in 1992 when his wife Margaret Key took over.

Eli’s established themselves as the place to hear live Blues in Oakland in the 1970s & 80s and hosted legendary names like Etta James and James Brown. Members of the Rolling Stones’ were said to prefer Eli’s as their post-concert hangout when they toured through the Bay Area.

After switching hands multiple times, Eli’s closed down in 2008 and reopened in 2011 as a punk music venue. Patane took over the space with co-owner Billy Joe Agan in 2016 (Patane and Agan also reopened and co-own Thee Stork Club on Telegraph Ave.). Eli’s celebrated 50 years last year in 2024.

Eli’s patio has been instrumental in hosting a variety of community-focused events throughout the years including fundraisers for nonprofits, markets featuring local artists, pop-ups for up-and-coming chefs, and festivals.

Their GoFundMe campaign that is targeting $150K got a boost from Green Day lead Billie Joe Armstrong who donated and amplified the cause through his social media platforms.

Donations are slated to cover costs associated with zoning, permitting, and patio renovations to meet city requirements. Organizers emphasize that all donations will go directly toward these expenses.

This story has been updated to include the official complaint by The City of Oakland.

