ECAP – Back Home in Emeryville for the Holidays

The Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program, which has been feeding the region’s hungry for nearly 40 years, is back in Emeryville at their new, permanent home.

They had been operating out of a temporary location down San Pablo Ave in Oakland since 2023 following the demolition of their space at 36th & San Pablo Avenue to make way for the Nellie Hannon Gateway Project.

The $91.5 million, 90-unit project not only will house as many as 140 low-income and formerly homeless individuals, it includes a ground-level food pantry specifically designed for ECAP. The dedicated space is a true turning point for the organization that has become accustomed to working with limited resources.

ECAP volunteers unload the first pallet of food donations into their new facility at 3610 San Pablo Avenue (Photo: ECAP).

“It’s really exiting how the project has finally come to life,” ECAP Operations Manager Bobby Miller explained. “We’re grateful to RCD (Resources for Community Development) for letting us participate in the planning process and design of the space.”

88-year-old Nellie Hannon, a former Emeryville City Councilmember, started ECAP in her garage in the 1980s doling out food that she gathered from local businesses. The organization, and need, steadily grew over the years as she helped the community weather various economic downturns and socioeconomic challenges.

She was joined by her younger brother Miller following his retirement in 2012. He initially started volunteering two days per week but quickly ramped-up to seven days.

Volunteers dole out food donations in the immaculate interior of ECAP’s new space.

Volunteerism Led & Run by Septuagenarians & Octogenarians

A growing body of work shows having a purpose may be the secret to longevity and Miller and Hannon would be a testimony to this theory. The two octogenarians frequently work seven days a week and show few signs of slowing down.

The organization is entirely volunteer run and operated with many of their regular volunteers in their 70s.

Other volunteers come from local church groups, missionaries, reentry programs, as well as occasional walk ups. Local businesses like the Hilton Garden Inn and Pak ’N Save pay their employees to volunteer through community service days.

Because of the lack of pay, turnover is high and Miller is hopeful that a younger pool of volunteers will eventually answer the call for service. “I want people to understand what ‘service’ really is. The payoff is knowing some families that didn’t have anything will have dinner on their table that night.”

10-year volunteer Marilyn Davis helps unload donations from an ECAP van.

The timing couldn’t be more critical with the holidays, SNAP benefits in peril and food costs biting into everyone’s budgets.

Prior to the pandemic, ECAP was serving meals to about 200 people a day. At the height of the pandemic, this need swelled to around 300. Because of a variety of current circumstances, this need has grown even further to an estimated 350-400 people.

Miller credited the 2023 passing of the state “Food Recovery” law (SB 1383) for helping boost donations at a time when they are sorely needed. This law requires grocery stores and restaurants to donate a percentage of their expiring food to nonprofits instead of sending it to compost.

Miller notes that an estimated 15% of their food donations come from Trader Joe’s and probably another 10% from Safeway and their partners. The biggest share, about 70%, comes from The Alameda County Food Bank.

A line forms at ECAP’s San Pablo Avenue entrance.

Also Supporting Addiction Recovery Efforts

While not explicitly part of ECAP’s mission, they also help those suffering from addiction who frequently interface with food pantries like theirs.

Following Miller’s forty year career with the Berkeley Police Department, he helped run the Options Recovery Services program in Berkeley that helps those recovering from alcohol and substance abuse.

Miller has become acute at spotting the signs of addiction and sensing when someone is ready for help. “If they’re not ready, they’ll give you excuses and I’ll ask them so come back tomorrow.”

If Miller is able to convince them to enroll in the year-long program, he’ll often drive them to the program himself. “There’s nothing more gratifying to us then if they are able stick with it and graduate and return to society.”

Hannon is a saintly figure to many along the Emeryville and Oakland stretch of San Pablo Avenue.

Still “Working out The Bugs”

“We’re still working out the bugs,” Miller noted about the operations at their new facility. “Each day we have a 10 minute briefing and discuss refining our processes.” Miller noted the need for some better wayfinding and a modern phone system.

“Not all our equipment has come yet. We’re still waiting for our fork lift and a cardboard baler. We recycle the cardboard to help pay for gas for our fleet of vehicles.”

Hannon has been temporarily shelved with a broken finger but expects to be back to her routine of traversing the Bay Area hunting down donations within a few days.

ECAP offers Food donations to anyone in need Monday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m. Those interested in volunteering, especially those that can make a regular commitment, can email ECAP at volunteer@ecapprogram.org or by contacting them through their website.

ECAP is hosting a Holiday “Meet & Greet” at the Hilton Garden Inn on December 18. Buy Tickets and donate online here.

Residential occupation of the space as well as a ribbon cutting event is expected to occur early next year.

