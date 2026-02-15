Early-Morning Train Collision Involving Stuck Vehicle In Emeryville

A vehicle was struck by a train early Saturday morning in Emeryville after a driver accidentally turned onto the railroad tracks near 67th and Shellmound and became stuck, police said.

The collision occurred around 1:09 a.m. on February 14, prompting a response from emergency personnel. According to the Emeryville Police Department, the female driver was able to safely exit the vehicle before an oncoming train struck it. The vehicle caught fire following the impact.

No injuries were reported, and authorities said all involved parties remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police noted there were no signs of impairment and DUI was not suspected.

Debris from the collision littered the area (Photo: Emeryville Police Dept.).

Rail service in the area was temporarily shut down for several hours while crews worked to extinguish the fire, remove the vehicle, and conduct a full inspection of the tracks. The vehicle was cleared without further incident, and officials emphasized there was no threat to the public.

Emeryville police thanked Union Pacific Railroad and the Alameda County Fire Department for their coordinated response.

Authorities also reminded residents that if a vehicle becomes stuck on train tracks, drivers should call 911 immediately so emergency personnel can halt rail traffic and respond quickly.

