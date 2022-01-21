Oxford Unveils Plans for former Onni Site, Expression Campus Sold, Mandela Station Plans Unveiled

A trio of development news in/near Emeryville including new plans for redeveloping the Bay Bridge Center that was recently fenced off. In addition, the acquisition of the SAE Expression campus by Longfellow Real Estate Partners has cast uncertainty on the future of the college that has operated in Emeryville since 1999. Also, Mandela Parkway could receive a huge boost with the development of a massive mixed-use project centered around the West Oakland BART station.

Oxford Properties Ready to Pitch Mixed-Use Project to Planning Commission

Oxford Properties will unveil their plans for redeveloping the Bay Bridge Center that spans 5801-5861 Christie Avenue at a Planning Commission Study Session scheduled for next Thurs., Jan. 27. They acquired the property back in August of last year.

Documents show dramatically scaled back project from the 54-story Onni tower that was pitched for the same space in 2018.

The 3.76-acre development would include a 12-story residential tower with 98 units, a 13-story commercial tower with approximately 464,000 square feet of research and development and office space, and a 9-story parking structure accommodating 748 parking spaces.

The project will include a new half-acre public park fronting Christie Avenue. All existing buildings on the site would be demolished.

View the full 92-page staff report on Emeryville.org

Longfellow Acquires SAE Expression Campus

Longfellow Real Estate Partners has acquired the 62,237 square foot campus leased to SAE Expression College from Griffin Capital for $36 million.

Griffin notes in their press release that they “assisted in the negotiation of an early termination of the lease” which seems to indicate that the entertainment industry college may be on the move. The college, formerly known as “Ex’pression Center for New Media” has been operating in Emeryville since 1999.

Longfellow also recently acquired the adjacent “Atrium” property with the initial intent of building a larger, mixed-use project. They have since withdrawn these plans in order to “quicker meet tenant demand” according to The SF Business Times.

The value of the site could be buoyed by the plans for a nearby bike-pedestrian bridge over I-80 as part of a larger Ashby interchange improvement project.

Longfellow identifies themselves as the largest private life sciences services firm in the U.S.

Read the full press release on GriffinCapital.com

Plans for West Oakland Mandela Station Unveiled

By Andrew Nelson

Aerial renderings have been provided for the West Oakland Mandela BART Station development, spanning 5.58 acres around 1451 7th Street. The development hopes to create new homes, a life science laboratory, thriving retail, and a network of public open spaces to reshape former surface parking into a new urban heart for the burgeoning area. The project is a joint development dubbed CHEC-SUDA-Hensel Phelps.

The development team is a collaboration between Oakland-based Strategic Urban Development Alliance LLC (SUDA), Hensel Phelps Construction/Development, and China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC). The team is assuming the combined name of CHEC-SUDA-Hensel Phelps. BART is the property owner. Construction is expected to cost as much as $700 million.

Read More on SFYimby.com

Rotten City Pizza Site Hits Market

The Rotten Pizza site on Hollis has been listed for sale. One of the appeals of the site is that it is permitted for cannabis manufacturing, distribution and a non-storefront dispensary. Purchasing the property included the opportunity to “take over Rotten City Pizza.”

Asking price for the 5,505 square foot building is $3.4 million.

Read More on LoopNet.com

