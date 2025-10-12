City of Emeryville Showcases Powell Street Redesign Options

The City of Emeryville revealed its vision for a redesigned Powell Street at a community open house held at the Police Station last Wednesday. Almost two dozen community members attended to learn about the streetscape project and share feedback on the design options.

The Powell Street Project, spanning from Frontage Road to the Emeryville Marina, aims to improve safety, mobility, and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users, and drivers along this important waterfront corridor. MIG, the city’s design contractor from West Berkeley, presented a plan focused on six goals: safety and comfort, multimodal transportation, equitable access, recreation, placemaking, and habitat creation.

Proposed upgrades include:

A protected two-way bikeway on the south side of Powell Street

Improved crosswalks with shorter crossing distances and median cut-outs for pedestrians

Increased trees and landscaping

Reconfigured street parking, with all existing parallel parking on the south side removed and relocated to the north side in an angled layout – without a loss in the overall number of parking spaces available

Lowered speed limits and narrower vehicle lanes throughout the corridor

Better connections to the Bay Trail and nearby parks

The project divides Powell Street into five sections: Gateway, Watergate, Port View, Marina, and Park Streetscapes, each receiving unique treatments. For example, the ‘gateway’ segment between Frontage and Access Roads will feature a shared, widened bike and pedestrian path on the south side, along with narrower vehicle lanes, while maintaining the same total number of lanes.

Concepts for Powell Street were developed for 5 different segments of the street.

The ‘Watergate’ segment will undergo significant updates, featuring a two-way protected bikeway with flexible delineators and a widened sidewalk on the south side of Powell Street with parking removed, and diagonal angled-in parking on the north side. Additional features include flashing pedestrian crossing beacons, refuge islands for safer crossing, and bioretention areas for stormwater management.

The City of Emeryville says it aims to retain many curbs and medians by using restriping, signage, and landscaping upgrades to reduce costs.

Segment B: Existing & Proposed.

The project followed over five months of outreach efforts, with more than 520 residents participating through surveys, city-wide tabling events, and stakeholder meetings – including one exclusively with Watergate Condominium residents. Survey responses highlighted priorities such as safer crossings, slower traffic, expanded bike and pedestrian pathways, and additional amenities like benches, restrooms, and landscaping.

While MIG and city staff stressed that this is an early concept that was reviewed by the city’s Transportation and Sustainability Committee, community opinions were mixed. Support for pedestrian safety improvements was widespread; however, residents from the Watergate community raised concerns about outreach, bikeway operation, parking clustered near housing, emissions, and soil stability.

The Open House was held in the conference room of the Emerville Police Station (Photo; Bobby Lee).

One Watergate Community resident, Fran Quittel, said that the presentation did not address many of her concerns, particularly about emergency, waste management, police, fire and commercial traffic, and key issues of traffic flow, pedestrian and vehicle safety. She is concerned that the project’s anticipated installation might happen before significant sewer lateral work and ongoing soil issues are resolved. She also says the plan doesn’t take advantage of easy to achieve pedestrian safety measures which she believes could be done relatively quickly at low cost.

“There was no mention of emergency or commercial traffic on Powell Street at all. Leaving that out was one of several deficiencies in the presentation,” said Quittel. “I’m advocating for what makes sense in our city, both for safety for those who live here and for all who want to visit and enjoy the marina .”

“I do see some innovative ideas, like the two-way bike lane. But I’m not sure it will work without community education,” said Carol, another Watergate resident. Carol also expressed concern for the local bird habitat. “I wish there was more recognition that this is a nature area and a bird fly-over zone. I don’t want Emeryville to put up more lights and trees, disrupting migratory patterns.”

During the presentation, the project team also discussed possible plans for upgraded transit shelters, more transit stops, and expanded transit service, although these are not yet confirmed by current area transit operators. Project staff also shared that they are developing a plan to move the casual carpool pickup area to another location along the corridor.

Moving forward, the project will enter the initial design phase and continue community engagement before finalizing plans, but no specific timeline has been set for design, approval, or construction.

The complete presentation deck shown to attendees of the Open House.

For additional information or questions about the project, email Director of Community Design Karthik Kumar at kkumar@migcom.com.

