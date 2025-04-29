Demolition Underway for New EmeryStation Overland Campus

Three of the former “General Cable” buildings bordered by Overland Ave, 62nd & 63rd Streets are actively being demolished to make way for a new Wareham Development R&D campus dubbed “EmeryStation V.”

These buildings were most recently occupied by a variety of light industrial businesses and fitness studios.

Despite what seems like a bear market for the Life Sciences and BioTech, Wareham is banking on the long-term prospects of the city and it’s ability to pivot to other emerging fields. The forthcoming Sutter Health Campus project could be the “shot in the arm” the city is looking for to re-jump start development in the city and continue its growth.

Demolition on three of the former General Cable buildings began in March.

Construction will eventually replace the three one-story buildings and surface parking with a new 5-level, 300,000 sq. ft. R&D building and a 6-level, 496 space parking structure.

The contemporary Perkins & Will designed building is composed of glass, metal, and concrete and features several recessed terraces and an open courtyard where Horton intersects with 62nd.

Sign blades recognizing the former General Cable building were installed along Hollis and 62nd St. last year.

2022 Emeryville City Council Public Hearing

The city council held a Public Hearing for the project back on July 19, 2022. This hearing was the culmination of six combined study sessions (three by the Planning Commission and three by City Council) as well as a tenant meeting, public meeting, and BPAC meeting.

The project required council review and approval in part because the proposed parking structure exceeded the zoning regulations that called for a maximum of 411 spots.

The Staff Report recommended approval of the building but denying the plan for parking spaces beyond these allowed 411 spots.

The July 19, 2022 Public Hearing for the item can be viewed above from [53:21 – 1:48:10].

Because of the height and FAR (floor area ratio) being pursued and the fact that it is a non-residential project, approval of the project would require 100 development bonus points outlined in the City’s Development Bonus System.

Wareham’s proposal to satisfy these requirements included:

The conversion of 10 of the existing 41 live-work units in the adjacent Hollis Street Building into below market rate (BMR) units (30 points).

in the adjacent Hollis Street Building into below market rate (BMR) units (30 points). Inclusion of public open space (20 points)

Paying roughly $2.9 million into the city’s affordable housing fund (50 points).

The open space would include a publicly accessible courtyard and an L-shaped “art walk” that would contain public art and be landscaped with planters and trees.

The project would also include several bicycle/pedestrian improvements, including a including the closure of Overland between 63rd and 64th and the addition of a linear park/diverter similar to what was recently installed at 53rd.

The site plan shows the courtyard and art walk that would contribute to the open space in the city.

Among the many community benefits the project will include is a Linear Park on Overland Avenue just north of the project between 63rd and 64th streets.

Parking Garage Debated

“Realistically, we could have redeveloped the entire block,” Wareham representative Brandon Northart of Urban Planning Partners noted in the applicant presentation. “But we took the difficult route because we know how important these existing units are and how vital they are for the Bay Area and to Emeryville,” referring to the heritage of the building facing Hollis that includes loft units and the beloved Ruby’s Cafe.

Northart argued in favor of the need for the additional parking, noting the limitations of the nearby Amtrak Station as a true commuter-serving transit agency and that the transit overlay that restricted the amount of parking was rather arbitrary. Northart pointed out that if the project was just a block north, the amount of spaces being sought would be 84 below the allotted number. “The project’s 496 parking spaces, we feel, is actually quite an aggressive reduction over its need and is affirmed by these fact-based studies,” referring to a Fehr & Peers commissioned traffic study.

A rendering of the contentious parking garage on 63rd Street.

Of the three Public Comments, two were by City committee and Commission members advocating against the approval of the additional parking. “What are we going to do with that building? It’s not specifically designed to be converted into something else than it is going to sit there until it is destroyed at great cost to the environment,” argued then BPAC member Jordan Wax noting that the garage would eventually be obsolete as autonomous car technology replaces personal vehicle usage.

City Council showed overall positive sentiment and support for the project, especially recognizing the value of its affordable housing components and extensive infrastructure improvements. The council expressed appreciation for the applicant’s collaboration and the opportunity to quickly deliver protected bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

“Frankly, mode shift for active transportation does not come from denying parking garages. It comes from providing infrastructure.”

“Frankly, mode shift for active transportation does not come from denying parking garages. It comes from providing infrastructure,” former Councilmember Ally Medina provided in support of approval of the project.

“I want to commend the applicant for having the willingness to work with us beyond the scope of the footprint of this project to help really buy-in and see the vision we have for creating a greater and more connected community,” added then-Mayor John Bauters, referencing other infrastructure projects including the addition of a bike-pedestrian bridge over I-80 near Ashby.

After deliberation, Council unanimously approved the project with some small amendments.

Construction Timeline Still Undetermined

Despite the project now being fully entitled, putting a shovel in the ground is not necessarily imminent.

“It wouldn’t benefit anyone to have an empty building,” Wareham partner Geoff Sears noted qualifying that moving forward and the demand for life science space was “steeped in reality.”

Sears expressed concern of the recent direction of the Federal Government and its reluctance to invest in research and science particularly in academic institutions like neighboring U.C. Berkeley. “It’s not smart to turn your back on fundamental research.”

“We are positioning ourselves to be ready for a positive economy that we all will hopefully see sooner than later.“ Wareham Partner Geoff Sears

Sears noted the strength in the US has always been it’s ability to innovate and Pharmaceutical research and manufacturing is one that California has been particularly good at at.

“We still believe in having a long-term vision,” Sears added. “We are positioning ourselves to be ready for a positive economy that we all will hopefully see sooner than later.“

We’ve mapped out all of Emeryville’s active development projects at evilleeye.com/planning.

