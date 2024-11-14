Support
Photo: Jordan Potier
BREAKING: Delivery Vehicle Slams into Black & White Liquor Store

November 14, 2024
The public is being alerted to avoid the intersection of San Pablo Avenue at 40th after a vehicle collided into the Black & White Liquor store today at about 1 p.m.

According to witnesses, the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency which caused him to accelerate his vehicle and collide with a traffic light then with the business.

The driver was pulled out from the vehicle by witnesses who rendered first aid. The driver, a male estimated to be in his 60’s, was then transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and his current condition is unknown.

Emeryville Police officers have taped off the area and are awaiting a building inspector and PG&E to evaluate the integrity of the building before removing the vehicle. The building is among the oldest in the city dating back to 1913.

The vehicle also took out a traffic light whose pieces could be seen shattered across the sidewalk. The light is inoperable and drivers are encouraged to proceed through the intersection with caution.

Photo: Jordan Potier

The public mural, painted last year by artist Kai’ili Kaulukukui, appears heavily damaged.

There were fortunately no other injuries to bystanders or pedestrians.

The vehicle was identified as a delivery vehicle for a local Lacrosse Sports gear company.

2:20 p.m. update: The van was successfully removed and towed. Fire Department personnel are still on the scene evaluating the building.

3:35 p.m. update: The city inspector has authorized Black & White to reopen although the area that was collided with has been “red tagged.”

We will update this story when new information is provided.

Photo: Emeryville PD.

Rob Arias

Rob Arias

Latest News

