BREAKING: Delivery Vehicle Slams into Black & White Liquor Store

The public is being alerted to avoid the intersection of San Pablo Avenue at 40th after a vehicle collided into the Black & White Liquor store today at about 1 p.m.
According to witnesses, the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency which caused him to accelerate his vehicle and collide with a traffic light then with the business.
The driver was pulled out from the vehicle by witnesses who rendered first aid. The driver, a male estimated to be in his 60’s, was then transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and his current condition is unknown.
Emeryville Police officers have taped off the area and are awaiting a building inspector and PG&E to evaluate the integrity of the building before removing the vehicle. The building is among the oldest in the city dating back to 1913.
The vehicle also took out a traffic light whose pieces could be seen shattered across the sidewalk. The light is inoperable and drivers are encouraged to proceed through the intersection with caution.
The public mural, painted last year by artist Kai’ili Kaulukukui, appears heavily damaged.
There were fortunately no other injuries to bystanders or pedestrians.
The vehicle was identified as a delivery vehicle for a local Lacrosse Sports gear company.
2:20 p.m. update: The van was successfully removed and towed. Fire Department personnel are still on the scene evaluating the building.
3:35 p.m. update: The city inspector has authorized Black & White to reopen although the area that was collided with has been “red tagged.”
We will update this story when new information is provided.
