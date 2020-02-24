December 2019 Emeryville Crime Report: Crime Totals Finish Up 20% from Last Year

The December, 2019 Emeryville Crime Report saw a large surge in reported crime to end the year with 289 reports (up dramatically from the 199 reported in November).

Violent crimes saw a relatively modest year-to-year increase at +3%. Property Crime on the other hand saw a +20% increase to see the year eclipse our city’s previous high established in 2017. Total crime increased a troubling 18%.

Crime reports were up in 6 of the 13 categories reported with the highest gains in residential burglaries (+56%) and, not surprisingly, Auto Burglaries (+39%). Auto thefts saw a significant decline at -21%. Our city has not had a homicide since 2017.

Our city once again raised eyebrows by topping an annual list of “most dangerous” cities in California. Police Chief Jennifer Tejada was quick to dismiss the data noting a relatively small level of violent crime and that the data only factored in our small residential population (less than 12K), not our service population that can often be four times as large.

MISLEADING-Based on @EmeryvilleCA Census pop.11524-not Service pop-46,524 Violent Crime Rate using Census pop=25 Using Service pop it drops-6.2 All crime is a concern-Our main crime issue is car burgs-DON'T LEAVE VALUABLES IN YOUR CAR- EMERYVILLE IS SAFE! https://t.co/4BEkt1n4JS — Jennifer Tejada (@ChiefTejada) November 23, 2019

Emeryville Police Officers handled a total of 2,839 incidents in December. These responses included 14 incidents where officers were dispatched to evaluate an individual to determine if they required an Emergency Psychiatric Detention and 48 suspicious incidents (person or vehicle). Officers responded to 148 theft related calls and recovered 5 stolen vehicles.

Officers arrested 54 adults and 2 juveniles in December.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The City of Emeryville is divided into small geographical areas that facilitate the Department’s efforts to tract crime and neighborhood problems, and allocate personnel resources to meet the service need. Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

1. San Pablo Avenue

2. North Emeryville

3. Emery Bay

4. Peninsula

5. Shellmound

6. Artist Colony

7. San Pablo Avenue – South

8. Triangle

9. East Bay bridge (East)

10. East Bay bridge (West)

11. Outside of City Limits

REPORTING DISTRICT MATRIX:

The reporting district matrix lists the category and number of crimes reported by district. The descriptions below are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

Rape

District 3

17XX block of Powell St.: A female was assaulted by a recent acquaintance.

Robbery

District 10

Target 1555 40th St.: A male shoplifter used force against loss prevention officers to steal merchandise. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

Parking lot of Target 1555 40th St.: A male suspect attempted to take a victim’s purse while she was loading items into the trunk of her vehicle. The suspect punched the victim knocking her to the ground and made a second attempt to take her purse. The victim held on to her purse, the suspect then gave up and fled to the passenger side of a dark red 4-Door sedan and left the area. SUSPECT: #1 Male, unknown description. #2 Driver/Suspect Vehicle, Male with long dreadlocks.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

64XX block of Christie Ave.: A domestic violence incident occurred. A male suspect attacked his boyfriend causing injuries. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

District 4

Bay Super Shell, 1800 Powell St.: An irate male suspect attempted to activate his stun gun on an employee. The suspect fled the area. SUSPECT: Male, long dreadlocks, 5’10”, 160 lbs., mid 30s, wearing a gray or white hoodie and black jeans.

District 7

Joseph Emery Park, 1100 Park Ave.: Two young adult male skateboarders hit a male victim on the head with their skateboards causing injury. The victim was attempting to aid his wife who was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspects.

District 8

10XX block of 47th St.: A domestic violence incident resulted in a man punching his wife and attempting to hit another family member with a wooden chair. The suspect left the area prior to EPD arrival.

Commercial Burglary

District 3

HCL Technologies, 6001 Shellmound St., #300: POE: Door – Lock damaged. LOSS: A Laptop computer and a new tea kettle.

District 9

Panda Express, 1151 40th St., #100: POE: Front door – Window smash. NO LOSS. SUSPECT: Male, appeared tall with a goatee, wearing a dark jacket on over a dark hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.

District 10

Target, 1555 40th St.: A male suspect entered the business and purchased gift cards with a stolen credit card.

Residential Burglary

District 3

63XX Christie Ave., POE: No sign of force. LOSS: A Bose speaker.

District 5

Four Points by Sheraton 1603 Powell St.: A resident’s vehicle was burglarized in Oakland and his room key was stolen. The suspects then came to the hotel and burgled the resident’s room. NO LOSS.

District 7

13XX Powell St., POE: Storage Unit. LOSS: Tools.

District 8

36XX Peralta St., POE: Bicycle Room. No sign of force. LOSS: A bicycle.

36XX Peralta St., (attempt only): Two unknown suspects rang the doorbell and then attempted to enter the residence with a key. The suspects were unable to gain entry and left the area.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 2 vehicles reported stolen:

1 vehicles was recovered intact

1 vehicle was recovered but damaged or stripped

The spreadsheet compares criminal activity relative to last year, averages from the previous 3 years and annual totals for the year.



*Categories not included in Part 1 Crimes

N/C: Not Calculable

