Decathlon Closing; Bay Street Getting Flatstick Pub; Bougie Smoothie & Joodooboo Grand Openings

Some recent business announcements in and around Emeryville including Bay Street getting a Flatstick Pub, Decathlon closing all its U.S. locations including Emeryville as well as the recent Grand Openings of Bougie Smoothie at Bay Street and Joodooboo in North Oakland.

Our last update back on January 10 included the abrupt closure of the East Bay Bridge Taco Bell as well as the owners of the Trader Vic’s property exploring the idea of a housing project on-site.

OPENING: Flatstick Pub Opening Bay Street Emeryville Location

Mini golf and craft brew chain Flatstick Pub announced that they will be opening a Bay Street Emeryville location. They currently have locations located across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California including Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe.

In addition to mini-golf, they offer other games as well as taps featuring local, independent brews.

Flatstick will accommodate the 14,000 square foot former The Gap space across from Hyatt Place.

Opening date for this location as well as a Sunnyvale location was noted as “late 2022.”

​More information on tipsyputt.com

CLOSING: Decathlon to close Emeryville, Potrero Stores

Decathlon announced on January 14 via a press release that they will close all their U.S stores including Emeryville and S.F. The announcement noted they would be turning their focus to online sales and retail partnerships.

Decathlon opened at the former 44,281 square feet Toys “R” Us space in 2019. They faced a bumpy road along the way being at the center of a mass-looting event in 2020 as well as the mandated closures imposed by local governments.

“We are changing our business model to adapt to current market conditions and to better meet the needs of our customers,” said Christian Ollier, CEO of Decathlon USA. “It’s clear that our products are well-received in the U.S. market – and we’ve seen record growth over the last few years. However, in order to grow in the right way, we need to adapt and pave the way for the Decathlon of the future.”

Ollier noted that their products would continue to be available online at Decathlon.com and in-store at Walmart and Target.

Shortly after this announcement, the company announced a CEO change.

The closures will cost 32 jobs according to The SF Business Times. Their anticipated final day of operation will be March 15.

GRAND OPENING: Bougie Smoothie Grand Opening

Bougie Smoothie, who we announced was coming to Bay Street late last year. held their grand opening on January 21st.

They are located at the spot of the former Café Duetto who closed during the early part of the pandemic.

Follow Bougie Smoothie on Instagram for menu and hours updates.

GRAND OPENING: Joodooboo Opens at Former Kebabery Location

Joodooboo recently opened at the former Kebabery spot in Oakland’s neighboring Longfellow neighborhood at 42nd & Market.

“Joodooboo” is a portmanteau of chef Steve Joo’s name and the Korean word for tofu (Dooboo)

In addition to Tofu, the Korean Deli is offering small side-dishes or “banchan” for take-out until they are able to fully staff.

Read More on Eater SF

