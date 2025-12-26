Dec. 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Mamacita Opens; Tokyo Central Restaurant Unveiled; Benihana Update; Choc’Late Mama Temporary Closure; Jungdon Katsu Opens

Some Food & Drink news within Emeryville since our most recent November update. These include the opening of a new Public Market kiosk, the announcement of the Japanese restaurant inside the forthcoming Tokyo Central Grocery Store, the (hopefully) temporary closure of two businesses and a milestone for the Benihana coming to the former Chevys space among other announcements.
Mamacita Opens at The Public Market
Mamacita opened at the former C Casa corner stall at the Public Market on December 10 filling a hole for quality Mexican food at the Food Hall (They are also hosting vegan Mexican food popup “Alma y Sazon” in partnership with La Cocina).
Mamacita offers the traditional fare of tacos, quesadillas and burritos as well as Tortas, Ceviche and desserts.
They operate a sister restaurant named Papito in SF’s Potrero Hill neighborhood that offers a similar fare.
“The Hand Roll Factory” To Open Inside Tokyo Central Market
As previously reported, the Grand Opening date for the highly anticipated Tokyo Central Grocery Store at Bay Street was revealed as January 31, 2026. Like other locations, it will include a Japanese Restaurant inside the grocery store with other locations including sushi and curry establishments.
The Emeryville location will include “The Hand Roll Factory” similar to their Southern California Yorba Linda location.
Hand rolls, or “temaki,” are toasted cone or cylinder shaped seaweed wraps (nori) stuffed with rice, fish and other fillings. They are made fresh to order and meant to be eaten immediately.
“Every roll features warm Hitomebore rice, freshly toasted Ariake nori, and premium ingredients like fresh bluefin tuna, specialty vinegar made with Rishiri kelp stock, and a custom soy sauce blend,” they detail on their website. “Wasabi is grated at ultra-low temperatures to preserve its aroma and heat. For convenience, the sushi bar also provides beautifully prepared to-go Chirashi Sushi.”
The location has a variety of events planned for their Grand Opening weekend including giveaways for the first 100 customers, free stuff for kids and dance performances.
Choc’late Mama Cookie Co. Temporarily Closed
Choc’late Mama Cookie Co. announced a temporary closure posting they were “working through an administrative review.”
Choc’late Mama opened their doors on August 4th on Sherwin Avenue of The Emery development. They initially intended to open along Hubbard St. but experienced setbacks including flooding in the unit.
Proprietor Empress Kehinde Koyejo expressed gratitude to their customers encouraging further support. “If you’ve ever enjoyed our cookies or believe in small, diverse, community-rooted businesses, your kind words and support truly matter right now.”
Online orders through their shop remain open.
Benihana Signage Approved by Planning Commission
The Benihana going into the former Emeryville Chevys location on the Emeryville peninsula is slowly progressing after pulling permits back in March.
They were able to secure approval on two new “gateway” signs on December 11 including a “Torii Gate” which in Japanese culture signifies a transition ‘from the mundane into the divine.’
Certain illuminated signs and those larger than standard require city approval. The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve these, adding only the minor requirement that the gateway sign’s supporting posts be repainted for consistency.
A timetable for their opening has not been announced but expected to be this year.
Jungdon Katsu Opens Emeryville Location
Jungdon Katsu opened in the former KYU2 Sushi space on Hollis St. back on November 26.
The location was intended to be their second sit-down location but their Danville location suffered a devastating fire on October 20 and has permanently closed. Proprietor Joyce Kim noted that they would be putting all their time and efforts into their Emeryville location.
Jungdon made local waves for their Katsu dish with pork cutlets that KQED Food Reporter Luke Tsai called “preternaturally crunchy.” Their small, focused menu also serves Shrimp Tempura, Fried Spam and Jaru Soba (cold buckwheat noodles with dipping sauce).
Online orders can be placed through their website.
Comeback Cafe Temporarily Closed (Again)
It’s getting hard to keep up with the schedule of the Comeback Cafe and all their recent closings/re-openings. Tipsters have pointed out that they are closed yet again after reopening barely two months ago following an extended “summer break.”
This closure, thankfully, is also temporary. According to proprietor Minnie Le, they are renovating and are expected to reopen in early to mid January 2026.
