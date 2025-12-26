Dec. 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Mamacita Opens; Tokyo Central Restaurant Unveiled; Benihana Update; Choc’Late Mama Temporary Closure; Jungdon Katsu Opens

“The Hand Roll Factory” To Open Inside Tokyo Central Market

As previously reported, the Grand Opening date for the highly anticipated Tokyo Central Grocery Store at Bay Street was revealed as January 31, 2026. Like other locations, it will include a Japanese Restaurant inside the grocery store with other locations including sushi and curry establishments.

The Emeryville location will include “The Hand Roll Factory” similar to their Southern California Yorba Linda location.

Hand rolls, or “temaki,” are toasted cone or cylinder shaped seaweed wraps (nori) stuffed with rice, fish and other fillings. They are made fresh to order and meant to be eaten immediately.

“Every roll features warm Hitomebore rice, freshly toasted Ariake nori, and premium ingredients like fresh bluefin tuna, specialty vinegar made with Rishiri kelp stock, and a custom soy sauce blend,” they detail on their website. “Wasabi is grated at ultra-low temperatures to preserve its aroma and heat. For convenience, the sushi bar also provides beautifully prepared to-go Chirashi Sushi.”

The location has a variety of events planned for their Grand Opening weekend including giveaways for the first 100 customers, free stuff for kids and dance performances.