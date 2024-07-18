DA Price Defends Early Release of Reoffender, Deflects Gov. Newsom Criticism

Last week was a bit of a rough one for embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the man captured on video assaulting and robbing two women was released from prison just 11 days earlier on a recommendation from her office. On Thursday morning, California Governor Gavin Newsom personally called her and her office out during a Press Conference announcing another CHP surge to help a crime-plagued City of Oakland as well as other parts of the East Bay.

“We’ve been disappointed [in] the lack of engagement with the DA’s office so we’re moving forward,” noting his efforts to move some criminal cases to the state Attorney General’s office. The implication by Newsom was that Price’s office was either overwhelmed or ineffective.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom announces law enforcement operation in Oakland. https://t.co/JQkyuiaCL7 — California Governor (@CAgovernor) July 11, 2024

Many are blaming an increase in crime on recidivism by those who are already involved in the criminal justice system. This notion is fortified every time a criminal is caught in a high-profile crime only to reveal that they have a long record, on parole or were recently freed from jail or prison.

Locally, this has been applicable in at least two high-profile incidents including Tyler Mims (captured in a viral video snatching 50 iPhones at the Emeryville Apple store) and the incident involving assault & robbery mentioned above.

Clarence Esteen is the 31-year-old man arrested for this strong-armed robbery crime spree on July 5 in North Oakland along San Pablo Avenue. These robberies included the Cassava taqueria, a Papa John‘s Pizza chain, McDonald’s and of course the robbery and assault of two women in front of The Wolfhound bar (these two women have still not come forward to file a report).

The KPIX 5 video segment below includes surveillance video of the robberies at Cassava and Pappa John’s showing Esteen’s involvement. Cassava’s owner lamented the lack of accountability in the city citing six break-ins of his restaurant in the past two months.

As a 16 year old, Esteen was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2009 for robbing and shooting a 66 year-old woman. His sentence was reduced to 18 years back in May with support from Price’s office.

Oakland PD has stopped short of labeling the assault of these two Asian women as “hate crimes” despite fitting a profile frequently captured and viewed on social media. “We don’t have any evidence to believe this is race-based,” said OPD Captain Lisa Ausmus in response to a string of robberies of elderly Asian women in another part of town. “I do see that it is the females walking by themselves with something in their hands, which makes them very vulnerable because their hands are occupied but also because of their age because they’re less likely to fight back.”

There are criminal enhancements in California for assaulting an elderly person but these are considered “wobbler” crimes meaning there is discretion by the DA on whether to charge them as a misdemeanor or felony. Price has been reluctant to use enhancements saying they have been historically applied unevenly based on the race of the offender.

Hours after Newsom’s criticism, Price held her own press conference addressing his implications as well as her office’s role in Esteen’s failed reentry.

Price refuted Newsom’s assertion that her office was unenthusiastic with their offer for help saying that it was still under review and that the length of the offer and other ambiguities were still be negotiated. This offer was ultimately rescinded by the Governor.

Price took accountability for Esteen’s release adding that some of her office’s recommendations were not accepted by the Department of Corrections. “We all bear a responsibility for that,” Price said addressing. “And certainly my office will continue to re-double our efforts to provide effective reentry services.”

Price, a former criminal defense attorney, has been accused having more empathy for those convicted of crimes than the victims of crimes as well as putting too much focus on prosecuting members of law enforcement.

Supporters of Price have argued that her policies are necessary to correct historical inequities in the Criminal Justice System.

Alameda County is led by a pro-crime prosecutor. When people aren’t safe, everything else crumbles. Businesses close. Schools fail. Home values drop. And even worse, people get hurt. The DA needs to step up or step aside. https://t.co/exY7O1pwDs — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 11, 2024

Newsom isn’t the only Democrat that has been openly criticial of Price. Congressman Eric Swalwell, a former Deputy DA whose district represents several Alameda County cities including Fremont, Hayward and San Leandro, fired off a scathing tweet following Newsom’s press conference.

“Alameda County is led by a pro-crime prosecutor. When people aren’t safe, everything else crumbles. Businesses close. Schools fail. Home values drop. And even worse, people get hurt. The DA needs to step up or step aside.”

The referendum on Price, her policies and how she’s crafted her office will be determined in November when voters will be asked whether she should be recalled. Price has been campaigning to keep her job with other reform-minded DA’s and advocates including former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin.

Price’s perceived toxicity could come into play in other local races this November. Oakland city councilmembers Nikki Fortunato Bas and Carrol Fife, both who are seeking reelection or higher office, are among many that have expressed supporter for Price and oppose her recall.

