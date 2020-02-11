West Oakland Unhoused Group Expresses Grief in Wake of Stabbing Death of Neighbor

A man was found dead Sunday morning near a homeless encampment by the I-580/24 interchange in Oakland’s Longfellow Neighborhood. The victim died from wounds from an apparent stabbing according to Oakland Police.

The body of the 52-year-old man was found about 8 a.m. at an encampment near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 37th Street. Police said he appeared to have been dead for several hours when found.

The aftermath was captured on Citizen App.

Police Activity @CitizenApp 3651 Martin Luther King Jr Way Feb 9 11:09:07 AM PST

According to the 37MLK Facebook page, the man was not a resident of the camp, but a well known member of a neighboring camp. “He’s not a resident of 37MLK, but he was a beloved friend and family member of many in our community.”

It was thought he was stabbed near Eli’s Mile High Club which is a half block away from the camp. “We think he was trying to come to our camp for help, but didn’t quite make it. He died at our front door from his wounds and was found by residents leaving early yesterday morning.”

The group expressed grief for the loss and regret for not being able to intervene. They also clarified that none of the members of their camp were suspects or being investigated.

“We are in the process of grieving, supporting each other, and trying to rebuild a sense of safety in the face of the unthinkable. Or rather, what is unthinkable to the housed but forced to be a daily reality for the unhoused: the terror of not having a buffer from anything that happens on the street, and the fear of being blamed for things in the aftermath.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37MLK camp has asked for builders to help them house a woman impacted by the incident. “To help us clean, bring us pizza, take a trash bag out, or just let residents know you’re here for them if they need to talk; this was the unanimous request heard from residents at our meeting after this tragedy.“

The identity of the man was not made public pending notification of his family. Oakland authorities are offering $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Oakland Police at 510-238-3821 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Like this: Like Loading...