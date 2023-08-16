EPD Releases Surveillance Video of Person of Interest in Connection to May 26 Homicide

The Emeryville Police Department are again seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest associated to a homicide investigation that occurred on May 26th at around 11:38 p.m. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Dexter Appleby of North Oakland.

A previous press release on August 3 sought another person of interest but they were questioned and released.

Through the course of their investigation and review of available surveillance video of the area, EPD detectives have identified a person of interest as being in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Emeryville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person depicted in the below video.

This person of interest is shown wearing dark clothing and what appears to be a dark grey or olive-colored beanie walking along San Pablo Ave near 40th. No additional information was provided by the EPD.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700.

