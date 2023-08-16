/

EPD Releases Surveillance Video of Person of Interest in Connection to May 26 Homicide

1 min read

The Emeryville Police Department are again seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest associated to a homicide investigation that occurred on May 26th at around 11:38 p.m. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Dexter Appleby of North Oakland.

A previous press release on August 3 sought another person of interest but they were questioned and released.

ADVERTISEMENT

“pme-2023-market-beats-sq-ad”

Through the course of their investigation and review of available surveillance video of the area, EPD detectives have identified a person of interest as being in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Emeryville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person depicted in the below video.

This person of interest is shown wearing dark clothing and what appears to be a dark grey or olive-colored beanie walking along San Pablo Ave near 40th. No additional information was provided by the EPD.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Emeryville PD Media Advisory

This media advisory was provided by the Emeryville Police Department. The E’ville Eye maintains no affiliation with The City of Emeryville or any of its departments.

Leave a Reply

Previous Story

E’ville Archive: Shell Development Emeryville Research Center, J. Robert Oppenheimer & Communist Espionage

Latest News

Is local news essential to you?

We believe reliable and timely information is essential to the Emeryville community. If you agree and can spare a few bucks to help us continue to provide free content, we’d appreciate it.

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!
%d bloggers like this: